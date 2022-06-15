The tour will see the Liverpudlians visit iconic venues all over the UK including London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and a hometown show at Liverpool’s Eventim Olympia and Manchester’s Albert Hall. They will also be joined by Badly Drawn Boy.
Lightning Seeds are the brainchild of writer, singer, guitarist and producer Ian Broudie. Ian originally emerged from the post punk Liverpool music scene of the late seventies playing in the band “Big in Japan” which in turn led to him producing several bands starting with Echo & The Bunnymen. In 1989 Ian as Lightning Seeds released debut album Cloudcukooland featuring the hit single Pure. Second album Sense followed before the release of the seminal album Jollification in 1994 which has so far sold nearly 1 million copies.
In 1996 the iconic single 3 Lions for the England football team topped the charts many times over. That same year Dizzy Heights and 1999’s Tilt were released to critical acclaim before Ian returned to his producer roots. Ian soon began to develop hit albums for the likes of The Coral, The Zutons and many more.
Badly Drawn Boy aka Damon Gough first gained major acclaim by critics and audiences alike with his debut album The Hour Of Bewilderbeast in 2000 which went on to win the Mercury Prize. Badly Drawn Boy has since release eight studio albums including 2020’s lauded Banana Skin Shoes. He will be performing classics and old favourites from his eclectic career.
Preceding the UK tour, Lightning Seeds will be performing at festivals across Europe. All details can be found here.
Here are the tour dates for 2022
Thu 27 Oct – Cambridge Junction
Fri 28 Oct – Oxford O2 Academy
Sat 29 Oct – Frome Cheese & Grain
Thu 3 Nov – Southampton The 1865
Fri 4 Nov – London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Sat 5 Nov – Leeds Stylus
Sun 6 Nov – Glasgow Old Fruitmarket
Thu 10 Nov – Birmingham Town Hall
Fri 11 Nov – Newcastle Boiler Shop
Sat 12 Nov – Liverpool Eventim Olympia
Thu 17 Nov – Brighton Chalk
Fri 18 Nov – Cardiff Tramshed
Sat 19 Nov – Manchester Albert Hall
Sat 26 Nov – Sheffield Leadmill
Badly Drawn Boy will be appearing as very special guest on all dates except Brighton.
When and where can I get tickets?
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 22, at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.