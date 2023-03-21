News you can trust since 1877
Lewis Carroll characters set to create Barnoldswick in Wonderland

The Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and Cheshire Cat are set to visit Barnoldswick as the town becomes a wonderland this Saturday.

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

The characters, made famous by Victorian author Lewis Carroll in ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’, will supervise Hedgehog Croquet and Wonderland "Wacken" Dance Workshops during a day devoted to theatre and performance.

Alice herself will host tea parties complete with lessons on elocution and etiquette, while Tweedledee and Tweedledum will serve up Circus Skills workshops.

The free Wonderland event marking the end of Barnoldswick Town Council's programme of winter activities also includes the town's brass band, hat-making and parade, a circus show, creative activities, story-telling and even a chance to have-a-go at bellringing at the ancient church of St Mary le Gill.

Wonderland characters who will be coming to Barnoldswick
    A Makers' Market and children's rides will operate throughout the day from 10am, and children following a White Rabbit Trail around town centre shops will be rewarded with a free Easter Egg.

    Some activities will need to be booked on the day at the Town Square information point.

    Town council chairman, Coun. Jodie Greaves, said of the upcoming event: “Barnoldswick really is a wonderland, with lots going on throughout the year. I'm delighted that the town council has been able to brighten the darkest days of the year with regular events. Our winter programme is going out in style with activities and entertainment for all ages, it'll be magical.”

    Organised by the town council, Barnoldswick in Wonderland is part funded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

