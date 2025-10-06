A Burnley choir is in the running for an award, but needs your vote in order to secure it.

The fourth Lancashire Choir of the Year awards is open to a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and high schools across the county.

And Basics Vocalize Choir in Burnley has made it to the final six competing for the People's Choice Award.

Also in the running are Blackpool Male Voice Choir, Capricorn Singers, Lancaster Millennium Choir, Lancaster Musical Theatre Choir and St John's Hospice Choir.

Basics Junior Theatre School is presenting Legally Blonde - The Musical this week.

The nominees have been invited to a live final on Tuesday, November 25th at Lancaster University.

On the night, the judging panel will announce the overall winner, as well as runner-up prizes and the People's Choice Award.

Coun Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "The finalists showcase a great range of ages, experience, and give distinct performances that you can enjoy and consider.

"You can watch each choir performing online and select the most talented for the People's Choice Award – as voting is now live.

"I will cast my vote straightway and I am looking forward to enjoying the live final in November, when we will showcase the best choirs that Lancashire has to offer."

Basics Vocalize Choir is made up of singers aged between 13 and 19 from Basics Junior Theatre School.

Now celebrating 40 years of Basics, the choir is appearing this week in Legally Blonde at the Pendle Hippodrome. They’ve performed at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa, supported Pendleside Hospice, and were runners-up in Lancashire Choir of the Year 2024.

To vote, go to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/choir-of-the-year/finalists/