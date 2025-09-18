It’s set to be an almighty night at Alta in Whalley this October as the venue hosts a special event in memory of Zac Carroll, a much-loved friend who died in May at the age of 42.

On Friday, October 17, DJ legend Judge Jules will take to the decks for a night of house, club and trance classics at 'Almighty' – Zac’s Big Birthday Bash, raising money for the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.

Judge Jules is no stranger to the spotlight. Celebrating almost three decades in music, he has released more than 200 tracks, including 15 national chart hits, and played some of the world’s most iconic stage, from Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound to Creamfields.

Joining him on the night will be Paul Bleasdale, Matty Robbo, Fusion Brothers, and Ciaran Heaney b2b Jordan Szabo, ensuring a packed line-up from start to finish.

Judge Jules will be playing at Alta in Accrington Road, Whalley.

Alta owners Jonny and Becky Crompton said: “It’s going to be an emotional night. Zac was a great friend to us and to so many others, and this is a chance to celebrate his life in the way he would have loved on what would have been his 43rd birthday – with music, dancing and togetherness.”

The event runs from 10pm on Friday, October 17, until 4am the following morning. Tickets are availble here.