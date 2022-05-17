Jonathan Scott will demonstrate the full capabilities of the wonderful organ of St Mary Magdalene, Clitheroe, in a programme of transcriptions and original works for solo organ.

This unmissable concert brings together music for Royal occasions, operatic favourites, epic orchestral masterpieces, and the famous Toccata by Widor.

Jonathan enjoys a hugely varied international performing career on a diverse spectrum of keyboard instruments with a repertoire spanning over 500 years of music, including a catalogue of over 400 of his own transcriptions and arrangements.

Jonathan Scott will play an organ concert at St Mary Magdalene, Clitheroe

As Associate Artist of The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, Jonathan gives a series of lunchtime organ recitals which attract audiences approaching 1,000.

Recent performances have included solo and concerto appearances across the world.