From stripped back acoustic sets to high-energy live performances, the entertainment kept people dancing well into the night.
See if you can spot yourself in our gallery:
1 / 13
From stripped back acoustic sets to high-energy live performances, the entertainment kept people dancing well into the night.
See if you can spot yourself in our gallery:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.