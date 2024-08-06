A grainy black and white clip from the uplifting documentary High on Hope, shows a youth dancing furiously in front of an austere urban panorama of long closed factories and crumbling chimney stacks somewhere in Blackburn.

Pumping his arms like an orchestra conductor, he turns to face the camera. The film’s narrator asks: ‘Where’s the revolution then?

‘Here,’ he says, pointing skywards, ‘In Blackburn.’

*High on Hope: ‘Out There’, Gisburn Forest, Saturday, August 10 th with Dream Frequency, Ian Bland (pictured) Rob Tissera, Matty Robbo, Danny Dee with special guests 3am Eternal. Monies raised will be donated to cancer charities. Tickets from www.skiddle.com

And for a couple of frantic, dance-fuelled years at the end of the 1980s and early nineties, east Lancashire was at the throbbing heart of the Acid House revolution. The raves, often attracting thousands of fans, were staged in secret locations: abandoned cotton mills, disused factory

spaces, industrial units and even an abattoir as ravers grooved to the cutting edge sounds of house music from Chicago and Detroit.

“Margaret Thatcher’s government had decimated the north of England and Blackburn had nothing to believe in, no jobs and no dreams,” said Scotsman Tommy Dumbarton, who played a key role in the movement. “The Acid house parties in Blackburn were a rallying call – it

moved a lot of people spiritually and emotionally. Thatcher was saying there’s no such thing as society, but we were saying there is, we’ll show you.

“It felt like something tribal, something ancient and we were left with the belief that anything was possible. It showed that people could come together and share collective hopes and aspirations and looking back it still brings a wee tear to my eye.”

He adds: “I think the Blackburn raves symbolized a huge celebration of life because there was a great unity, a true spirit of love and hope.

“You see, Thatcher’s government had gifted us the most beautiful party locations, the old mills and factories - and we turned them into our stages.”

Dumbarton even appeared on a TV talk show, declaring to then Tory MP Ken Hind that he was not on drugs or alcohol, simply ‘High on Hope,’ and the phrase stuck. “I think we planted that seed, that special vibe,” said Dumbarton. “It’s in our children and our grandchildren.That’s when you nurture the dream because it is deep inside your soul.”

Dumbarton is fiercely determined to keep the dance flame burning bright. And he will be rolling back the years this weekend at the High

on Hope: ‘Out There’ festival, to be staged in the Gisburn Forest, near Clitheroe, this Saturday (August 10), with headliners DJ Rob Tissera and Dream Frequency. Dream Frequency enjoyed a huge hit with the classic dance tune Feel So Real, featuring American songstress Debbie

Sharp. The man behind Dream Frequency, Ian Bland from Read, said: “I have so many incredible memories of that era, the

people I met and the music I discovered. It did change my life.”

Bland recalls a giant rave party staged in a condemned warehouse in Blackburn. “The place had been a cattle market I think and when I

walked in there was a battered old lorry parked up in the middle of this sprawling building,” he said. “There was a DJ sat in the tipper and a huge white strobe light illuminating all these people dancing like crazy. It was so raw and joyous, something that we had created together, like a big family gathering.

“Playing with Dream Frequency at ‘Out There’ will feel like a coming home for me because, all these years later, I’m still in awe of what Tommy achieved. We looked up to guys like Tommy and the others because we became part of the whole ethos, he created and nurtured and this festival is a way, for me anyway, of saying thank you to him because he is a pioneer.”

Bland added: “With Dream Frequency I wanted to make dance music that resonated with people. I feel truly blessed and humbled to have had the opportunity to do that. I still get emotional when they come up and say ‘I grew up with your tunes’ and I cherish that.There’s no way I thought I’d still be doing this in my fifties. Back then, 30-odd years ago, I used to think ‘Blimey Ian, you could still be playing dance music when you’re on a Zimmer frame – and I reckon I will.”

