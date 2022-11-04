Here is everything you need to know about the Burnley Lights Switch On 2022 plus other town centre festivities

The town’s movers-and-shakers have planned a bucket-load of fun festivities this year.

The Christmas celebrations – organised by Burnley BID, Burnley Council and Charter Walk - will kick off with the Lights Switch On.

Here’s everything you need to know about the line-up of exciting yuletide events:

This year's festivities in the town centre will kick off with Burnley Lights Switch On 2022.

When will the Lights Switch On take place?

It will be held on Saturday, November 19th, from 2pm-5pm.

What will the event offer?

Crowds will be wowed by an afternoon stage show featuring music, dance, magic and a headline performance from the Ice Queen, while festive walkabout characters will spread cheer as they mingle with visitors. Snow is also set to be released as the day draws to a close to bring a magical feel to proceedings.

Burnley Lights Switch On 2022 will be followed by a host of magical festive events in the town centre.

The event will then culminate with a light switch-on ceremony to fully begin the countdown to Christmas and add colour and sparkle to the town centre’s streets.

What festivities will take place in the week before Christmas?

Burnley folk are invited to don their skates as the town hosts its very own ice rink from Saturday, December 17th until Friday, December 23rd.

What other festive events are taking place in Burnley in December?

Foodies are in for a real treat as a Christmas-themed Artisan Market lands in town on Saturday, December 3rd, in St James’ Street.

Jolly entertainment will also come from the Santa Band on Saturday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 17th.