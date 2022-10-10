Whether you want to dance with ghouls after midnight, down some delicious grub or party with a Drag Queen, our list of nine bars, clubs and theatres in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe will have something for you.
1. Whalley Cricket Club
A rocking fancy dress Hallowe'en party is heading to Whalley Cricket Club on Saturday, October 29th.
The fun kicks off at 7-30pm, with profits going to East Lancashire Hospice.
Entertainment includes a live performance by folk and rock band, The Ranting Lads, plus a DJ and karaoke.
(Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Illuminati bar on Hammerton Street, Burnley.
Hallowe'en is being given a stylish makeover at Illuminati this month. The bar is teaming up with Compakt to give you a nightmare on Hammerton Street on Saturday, October 29th, from 9pm to 4am.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Instinct Hallowe'en Special
If you fancy a party in a hidden Burnley night club, then the Instinct Hallowe'en Special Fancy Dress Event is for you. There will be Bounce and Hardbass with accompanying MCs.
It takes place on Saturday, October 29th, from 10pm - 5-am (last entry 4am).
Minimum age: 18.
(Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
4. The Muni Theatre, Colne
Award-winning storyteller Simon Entwistle will shine light on heroes, villains, ghosts, murders and mysteries over the centuries at The Muni Theatre in Colne.
Halloween Ghost Stories with Simon Entwistle kicks off at 7-30pm on Thursday, October 27th.
The event includes a pie and peas supper.
Photo: National World