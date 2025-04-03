Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DJ broadcaster and former Fun Lovin’ Criminal, Huey Morgan, is set to bring his “NYC Block Party” show back to East Lancashire this Saturday.

The renowned former frontman of legendary 90s outfit ‘Fun Lovin’ Criminals' which is soon approaching its 30th anniversary, played a huge part in the funk-fried indie bands journey in breaking big worldwide and selling over 10 million records.

He will be performing at St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on Saturday April 5th with support DJs from 7pm.

Huey is the decade-long host of one of the only specialist music shows on BBC Radio 2, Huey is the Lower East Side voice of Saturdays on 6 Music with his critically acclaimed, award winning show featuring music, new and old, from all four corners of the globe. He’s the man who joins the dots between funk, soul, disco, classic hip hop and rock’n’roll.

His inimitable presence has seen him become a silver screen star, as well as regular TV work, one of them being 2020’s BBC’s landmark documentary ‘Huey Morgan's Latin Music Adventure’ where he dives into the sounds of Puerto Rico, Brazil and Cuba - on a quest to understand Latin music’s everlasting appeal; a far cry from his early days as a US marine.

Now after countless DJ gigs across the globe, he’s focused his talent on his NYC Block Party where funk, soul, disco and hip hop jams get thrown into the mix battle style.

A St Mary’s Chambers spokesman said: “Huey is a huge name to bring to the venue, his reputation proceeds him and he has played a part in selling millions of records all over the world throughout his illustrious career.

“In more recent times Huey’s BBC 6 music show has proven to be extremely popular and has become a go-to show for muso’s looking for a treasure trove of new and exclusive music. We are really excited to welcome him to the venue for a fantastic DJ set. ”

From Chic to Donna Summer and Kool and the Gang to James Brown via Grandmaster Flash and The Jackson 5 and more recent flavours like Jurassic 5, Cypress Hill and Michael Kiwanuka, Huey’s DJ set is a riotous celebration of the good times which sells venues out countrywide.

Tickets on sale at www.stmaryslive.com