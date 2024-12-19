Clitheroe Castle Museum is hosting a programme of free family fun over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum closes on Sunday, December 22, but reopens for ‘Betwixtmas’ from noon to 4pm on December 28, 29, 30 and 31, when the museum and castle grounds will host a bumper crop of free family festive activities.

These include:

Clitheroe Castle Museum will be open for Betwixtmas from noon to 4pm on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Winter strolls in the castle grounds

Exhibitions in the museum’s labyrinthine galleries

Happy New Year badge workshop (£1 – no booking required)

Decorate a wooden animal keyring (£2 – no booking required)

Decorate a winter wonderland festive globe (£2.50 – no booking required)

Medieval festive competition quiz (museum admission charges)

Activity sheets and cosy reading corner

Wooden Soles, Lively Souls: A celebration of clogs and clog-dancing

Clitheroe Castle sits on top of a limestone knoll that has dominated the skyline for over 800 years. Its grounds, featuring stunning gardens, a skatepark and the only public labyrinth in Lancashire, are open daily and free to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning museum is located in the former steward's house, an 18th Century Grade II-listed building.

Visitors to the museum are transported through 350million years of local history, including the formation of the landscape, folklore and industry.

Normal winter opening hours will resume after the festive period on Friday, January 3, when the museum will open from noon to 4pm, Friday to Tuesday. Adult admission is £5, with free entry for anyone aged 18 or under.

Further details of Betwixtmas activities are available from the museum on 01200 424568.