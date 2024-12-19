Free festive family fun at Clitheroe Castle Museum
The museum closes on Sunday, December 22, but reopens for ‘Betwixtmas’ from noon to 4pm on December 28, 29, 30 and 31, when the museum and castle grounds will host a bumper crop of free family festive activities.
These include:
- Winter strolls in the castle grounds
- Exhibitions in the museum’s labyrinthine galleries
- Happy New Year badge workshop (£1 – no booking required)
- Decorate a wooden animal keyring (£2 – no booking required)
- Decorate a winter wonderland festive globe (£2.50 – no booking required)
- Medieval festive competition quiz (museum admission charges)
- Activity sheets and cosy reading corner
- Wooden Soles, Lively Souls: A celebration of clogs and clog-dancing
Clitheroe Castle sits on top of a limestone knoll that has dominated the skyline for over 800 years. Its grounds, featuring stunning gardens, a skatepark and the only public labyrinth in Lancashire, are open daily and free to visit.
The award-winning museum is located in the former steward's house, an 18th Century Grade II-listed building.
Visitors to the museum are transported through 350million years of local history, including the formation of the landscape, folklore and industry.
Normal winter opening hours will resume after the festive period on Friday, January 3, when the museum will open from noon to 4pm, Friday to Tuesday. Adult admission is £5, with free entry for anyone aged 18 or under.
Further details of Betwixtmas activities are available from the museum on 01200 424568.
