Free event for the family will mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Colne

A host of events will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Colne.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Donkey rides, face painting, funfair rides, market, stilt walking, circus shows and workshops have been organised by Colne Town Council.

Freeman of the Town Geoff Crambie will be giving tours of Colne Town Hall where Helen Green's Academy of Dance will be performing.

Read More

Read More
Residents' fury over plans by Gleeson Homes to build 106 new homes on land dubbe...

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Colne Town Council is planning a number of free events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Colne Town Council's events officer Nathan Cutler said: “After such a fantastic event at Easter, we cannot wait for you to see what we have in store for the Jubilee on June 2nd.”

ColneQueen