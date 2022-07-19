Brown was the lead singer of The Stylistics for almost two decades, leaving the group in 2018 to continue his career as a solo artist.

A world-renowned guitarist, composer and singer and songwriter in 1991, Brown became the lead vocalist for his idol artist group Ray, Goodman and Brown (better known as The Moments).

Eban Brown, who was the lead singer of the chart topping group The Stylistics, is coming to perform in Burnley as part of his UK tour.

Although he was originally chosen to sign on as the group's guitarist, instead, he was instantly moved to the frontline to sing with his idol group..

Later Brown, who will perform at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, October 13th, would become a member of the one time Grammy-Award winning group; The Manhattans and in 1993, he became the lead vocalist with the Delfonics, and was the first lead vocalist of the group to be inducted into the 98.7 KISS FM Hall of Fame.

In 2000, after a two year break from the music industry Brown became the lead vocalist of the world renowned The Stylistics, following Mr. Russell Thompkins Jr., the original lead vocalist and he became the youngest classic soul recording artist in the history of classic soul music.

Huge in the 70s The Stylistics had a series of hits including ‘Stop, Look, Listen’, ‘You Are Everything’, ‘Betcha by Golly, Wow’, ‘I'm Stone in Love with You’, ‘Break Up to Make Up’ and ‘You Make Me Feel Brand New.’

In 2002, the singer formed Stardom Records and went on to release three albums. In 2009, he released his first all instrumental album debuted his sister Lisa Brown on vocals.

In 2014, Brown released his fifth album which features an original selection tribute to the late George Duke, including, another artist who was a great influence on Brown.

In January 2018, Brown announced his departure from The Stylistics and In March that year he performed as part of the “40 Years of Disco” tour alongside: Tavares, Sister Sledge, George McCrae, Odyssey, Rose Royce and Boney M. In August 2019, Eban headlined a sold out 7,000 seat show at the Grand West Grand Arena in Cape Town, South Africa alongside Peaches and Herb.

Brown has a big following in the UK and since he left the group has continuously toured the UK.