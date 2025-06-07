The “Lord of the Strings” and former guitarist with The Stone Roses Aziz Ibrahim is bringing his exciting solo show to St Mary’s Chambers, Rawtenstall, on Friday June 26th.

The influential guitarist, singer, songwriter from Manchester has an eclectic body of work that spans from The Stone Roses, Ian Bown, Simply Red, Asia to writing/staging South Asian symphonies for the Manchester Camerata.

He has had chart success with Ian Brown (co-writing songs such as My Star, Corpses and many more) plus delivered guitars, vocals and songs for Paul Weller.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, the Longsight council-estate-born guitarist has also played or written for artists such as Manic Sreet Preachers, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke of The Smiths, folk singer Donovan, rapper Akala and progressive rock musicians Asia, Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree), Marillion, Yukihiro Takahashi (Yellow Magic Orchestra) and JBK (Japan).

Aziz founded the Asian Blues Collective with Tabla maestro Dalbir Singh Rattan, developing his own unique sound that carries a South Asian influence. His present instrumental release on all platforms is 'The Key Of 3'. Currently, Aziz is recording an EP for Brazilian superstar Nasi and releasing new solo music for 2025.

A St Mary’s Chambers representative said: “Aziz is an incredible talent, one of the most amazing guitarists on the scene and throughout his illustrious career has played some of the biggest stages there is.

“We are delighted to bring Aziz to the venue for this very special intimate show and we urge guitar enthusiasts and fans of his alike to come and support the event and prepare to have their mind’s blown by the amazing ‘Lord of the Strings’."