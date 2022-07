The 50s night, which is calling for everyone to ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll,’ will take place on Friday, August 12th, from 7-30pm at Padiham Football Club.

There will be a hot buffet with a vegetarian option and music. There is also a raffle with a first prize of £50.

A 1950s night is being held next month to raise money for Pendleside Hospice