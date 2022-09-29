Saturday

10am – 4pm Fun Palace at Burnley Library. Lego, video games, retro board games, Bacup and Rawtenstall BPRCVS activities, sensory area, local history scavenger hunt, Burnley 'Twinning' Association event, launch of the artist spotlight shop; Author Jay Stansfield reading from his book – Meet the Squibbles – followed by a Designing Characters Digital Workshop; Local Creatives sessions and exhibitions, interactive instrument activities; cinema screenings curated by Culture Hacks; PSVR and Oculus VR activities; Artist/illustrator Ephemera – a collaborative art project.

10am – 4pm Burnley Artisan Market at Charter Walk Shopping Centre, St James Street – more than 60 artisan stalls of food, drink, art and craft showcasing many award-winning Lancashire food producers, plus talented artists, creatives and makers, and live music.

Monday and Tuesday

6pm - 8-30pm Nurturing Change School of Magic at Rosegrove Railway Club, Burnley, focusing on self-care and wellbeing workshops for eight to 12-year-olds. Uniform - witch or wizard hat (or baseball cap).

Wednesday

4-30pm and 7pm Pinder’s Circus at Towneley Park, Burnley, with acrobats, cartoon characters, rola-rola, magicians, clowns, hula hoop, Wild West acts and more.

Thursday

4-30pm and 7pm Pinder’s Circus at Towneley Park with acrobats, cartoon characters, rola-rola, magicians, clowns, hula hoop, Wild West acts and more.