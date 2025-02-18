Exciting new talent to star at St Peter's Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young pianist is set to hit the right note at March's Saturday morning concert

Dominic Downs, is a pianist, composer and conductor and will perform at St Peter's on Saturday, March 1st at 11 a.m.

His programme will feature Beethoven’s ‘Tempest’ Sonata and works by Chopin, Kabalevsky and Coleridge-Taylor.

Educated at the renowned Chetham’s School of Music and currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music under Dr Murray McLachlan, Dominic is a highly experienced live performer, with an extensive repertoire.

Exciting new talent

Described on BBC1 as, ‘an extraordinary talent with a bright future ahead of him’, he has a large and growing fanbase.

Unusually for a classically trained pianist, Dominic is also an outstanding jazz pianist and improviser, performing solo gigs as well playing keys with the Sunrise Jazz Ensemble. Dominic has had jazz residencies at leading hotels in NW England since the age of 14, and appearances at jazz festivals have widened his following.

Dominic continues to compose for piano, orchestra, SATB choir and brass band alongside his performing career. His compositions have included commissions for the Royal Family (2022) and several of his works have been awarded first prize in competitions. Last June, he was appointed as musical director at the Lancaster Millennium Choir.

Before the St Peter's concert, refreshments will be served from 10.30 a.m. and are included in the admission price of £7 (free for under 18's), along wiith parking in the school yard in Rawcliffe Street. Disabled parking is available in the church grounds.

For more information on the concerts, check out www. stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts