Everything you need to know ahead of Burnley's Retro in the Park

The Retro in the Park festival site. Photo: Retro HQ

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated dance festival extravaganza.

Where is Retro in the Park taking place?

Towneley Park, Burnley. BB11 3RQ.

What are the opening times?

Gates open at noon. Doors will close strictly at 5pm, with the event finishing at 11pm.

Who's playing?

Retro in the Park will be taking place across three stages - Main Stage, 90s Baby Arena, Angels Arena.

The line-up includes Roger Sanchez, Paul Taylor, N Trance, Graeme Park, Tall Paul, Rob Tissera, Sonique, Matty Robinson, James Sempie, Matt Bell, Grant Holmes, Mark Johnstone, and many more.

Is there anywhere I can park?

Organisers have been offered exclusive use of Woodgrove car park in Towneley Park for the festival. A 0.75 mile walk from the main festival entrance, there will be a small charge payable in cash.

Can I buy drink tokens?

A token bar system is being operated at the festival. People will be able to buy tokens from the token booth on site via cash or card. Alternatively, they can be pre-ordered at a reduced price on Skiddle now.

Will there be any cash machines?

There are no cash machines on site. Chip and pin is available at the token booths and food vendors.

What am I not allowed to bring into the venue?