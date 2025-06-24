With six fantastic live acts and close to 1,000 people braving the rain to enjoy the music, it was a day to remember. From dancing in the drizzle to picnics under umbrellas, the community spirit was on full display.
The event, brought back after a two-year break, proved a huge hit – so we couldn’t resist sharing even more of the best moments.
Take a look through our latest gallery:
(Credit: Mickzeemouse)
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.