Even more brilliant moments from Burnley’s Bands in the Park 2025

By John Deehan
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:01 BST
If you were at Queens Park on Saturday, you might just spot yourself in this second batch of photos from Burnley’s Bands in the Park.

With six fantastic live acts and close to 1,000 people braving the rain to enjoy the music, it was a day to remember. From dancing in the drizzle to picnics under umbrellas, the community spirit was on full display.

The event, brought back after a two-year break, proved a huge hit – so we couldn’t resist sharing even more of the best moments.

Take a look through our latest gallery:

(Credit: Mickzeemouse)

.

1. Mick Warn : More magical moments from Bands in the Park 2025

. Photo: Mickzeemouse

Photo Sales
.

2. Mick Warn : More magical moments from Bands in the Park 2025

. Photo: Mickzeemouse

Photo Sales
.

3. Mick Warn : More magical moments from Bands in the Park 2025

. Photo: Mickzeemouse

Photo Sales
.

4. Mick Warn : More magical moments from Bands in the Park 2025

. Photo: Mickzeemouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice