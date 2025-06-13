Paul Taylor was fighting for survival when he said his life flashed before him in an instant.

“I was struck down by sepsis – and it nearly killed me,” said the East Lancs-based DJ, who is set to make a triumphant return to next

month’s Beat-Herder festival in the Ribble Valley. “I’ve been a DJ for 50-odd years and after the illness I had to learn to walk again. Music and life became even more precious to me after I’d fought to stay alive.”

DJ Paul Taylor, who masterminded Retro nights at long gone Burnley nightclub Angels is, all set for 20th Beat Herder festival

Taylor masterminded the legendary Retro nights at the long-gone Angels nightclub on Curzon Street in Burnley. Dance legends Carl Cox, Pete Tong, Paul Oakenfold and Sasha all played Saturday nights for Taylor who later took Retro on the road to huge acclaim in the UK and Ibiza.

“Those incredible times in the early nineties were the best years of my life,” said the 67-year-old. “The Angels scene, I believe, was as influential musically as the Hacienda in Manchester.”

Taylor was also part of the global dance act Loveland who enjoyed four top 20 hits, re-mixing songs for Donna Summer and Aussie songstress Kylie Minogue. Said Taylor: “That was a golden time, but music is still picking up the pieces after covid, and nothing could have prepared me for the aftermath. I didn’t work for two years and when I did get going again nobody came to the shows.

“People had got used to not going out. I was doing free gigs to try and tempt folk back to the dancefloor, using a lot of my savings to try and make it work. The thing is, human beings are social animals and when you’re standing in front of thousands of them, looking them straight in the

eye and playing joyous music, then there’s not a better feeling in the world.”

And there’s no place that Taylor feels more welcome than Beat-Herder’s four-day festival of fun and frolics under the shadow of

Pendle Hill. “Beat-Herder is my favourite gig of the year – it is extra special,” said Taylor. “I love the lads who run the festival, and the thought, imagination, care and ingenuity that goes into every corner of the festival is astounding.

“I’m rarely nervous before I do a gig but I am about this one because in a way it feels like I’ve come full circle because of the huge impact that Beat-Herder has had on my life. I may be in the twilight years of my life as a DJ but suddenly my career has taken off again and I’ve never felt happier.”

Beat-Herder festival runs from July 17th to the 20 and among the many acts include Armand Van Helden, Congo Natty, K Klass, The Lancashire

Hotpots and Slipmatt. Tickets available from www.tickets.beatherder.co.uk