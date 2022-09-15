Cast of Oliver! at Pendle Hippodrome.

Friday

2pm – midnight Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival at Padiham Town Hall. Wristband entry just £2 per day or £3 for the weekend. Camra discounts.

7pm – 1am Boogie Bingo for over 18s at Rosegrove Railway Club. Live singers, cheesy singalongs, dance offs, crazy prizes, on the spot karaoke. Tickets £15 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/

Saturday

Pendleside Witch Festival in aid of Pendleside Hospice – 11am Circular walk from Barrowford Park, either five miles to Roughlee or seven miles to Barley. Entertainment from Stage Door Theatre Group; 1-8pm Family festival. Live music, activities, food and drink stalls. The Kids Fest area providing children’s entertainment, free rides, crafts, performances, dance classes, story time. Plus duck race and name the bear. Pendle Powerfest Car Show. Pendleside Tombola, a Boohoo Pop up shop, selfie wall and much more going on throughout the day. Tickets cost £10 for children, £15 for adults and £35 for a family of four via https://www.pendleside.org.uk/; 3pm Guinness World Record attempt for “the most people dressed as witches”.

Noon – midnight Pride of Lancashire Beer Festival with live music at Padiham Town Hall. Wristband entry just £2 per day or £3 for the weekend. Camra discounts.

Noon – 10pm Wile Out Festival in Towneley Park. Line-up of international DJ talent from the worlds of house, tech-house, bass, and drum & bass. Three different stages headlined by the likes of Craig David Presents TS5, Kurupt FM, Wilkinson, Sammy Virji, Friction, Katy B, Wookie, Kele Ke Roc, Sweet Female Attitude and many more. For tickets head to wileoutfestival.co.uk

7pm – McLaren Dance Company at Burnley Mechanics. A showcase of very talented dancers performing all different genres from musical theatre, ballet, jazz, tap, acro, contemporary and commercial. Tickets: £16.50.

8-30pm – Tadhg Bean-Bradley playing music from Neil Young, Pink Floyd, Creedence, The Beatles, Otis Redding and Bill Withers at The Loom, Bank Parade, Burnley.

8-30pm – MJRaw Tribute at Lowerhouse Canteen, Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley. Tribute to Michael Jackson.

9-15pm - Sky Tigers play covers from ABBA, Dandy, Warhols, Arctic Monkeys, Black Keys, James, The Calling, CCR, Stones, and Steppenwolf at The Bridge Inn, Burnley Road, Padiham.

Sunday

7-30am – Ride For Lancashire Women from Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Brooks Foundation Ground, David Wren Way, Burnley. Charity bike ride offering 60K or 100K circular routes.

Noon to 10pm – Towneley Tribute Festival at Towneley Park, Burnley. Live music, food court, cocktail and gin bars, photo opportunities, VIP experience and more. Line up: The Clone Roses; Courtbetweeners; Definitely Oasis; Duran Duran Experience; Kings Of Lyon; Wrong Jovi; The UB40 Experience; True Order (Tribute To New Order); Aladdin Sane (Bowie); These Smiths. Hosted by Clint Boon. Dance Stage: Fatboy Tim and special guests. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket: £12.50/person via www.towneleytributefestival.com

3pm – Free N Soul Motown with DJs Bo Bob, Jill Donna and Bob Payne at Burnley Miners Social Club, Plumbe Street, Burnley.

8pm – FOG BOX presents Tony Law plus special guests.

Tuesday

7-30pm – Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company present Oliver! Tickets: adults £14; concessions £12; http://www.phtheatre.co.uk/

Wednesday

7-30pm – Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company present Oliver! Tickets: adults £14; concessions £12.

Thursday