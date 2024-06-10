Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are flying out for this year’s reunion to celebrate the heyday of a former Burnley nightclub.

The event to celebrate the former Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s reunion takes place on Friday, September 6th, at the Mechanics Theatre, the same venue as last year’s which was a great success. Tickets for this year’s event are £14.

In 2023 the reunion was hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley where over 300 revellers danced the night away to tunes that made the nightclub so popular back in the day. Special tribute was paid to former Annabella’s DJ Andy Pickles who died in 2022 in Australia, his home for many years. Chris said: “This is such a fantastic event in a really superb venue and we know a lot of people will not want to miss it. We just want to give them a reminder to make sure they get their tickets in time.”

Four of the revellers who attended the Cat's Whiskers/Annabella's reunion at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre last year