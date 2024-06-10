Countdown to reunion at Mechanics Theatre to celebrate heyday of former Burnley nightclub Cat's Whiskers/ Annabellas
The event to celebrate the former Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s reunion takes place on Friday, September 6th, at the Mechanics Theatre, the same venue as last year’s which was a great success. Tickets for this year’s event are £14.
In 2023 the reunion was hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley where over 300 revellers danced the night away to tunes that made the nightclub so popular back in the day. Special tribute was paid to former Annabella’s DJ Andy Pickles who died in 2022 in Australia, his home for many years. Chris said: “This is such a fantastic event in a really superb venue and we know a lot of people will not want to miss it. We just want to give them a reminder to make sure they get their tickets in time.”
The iconic nightspot was situated at the foot of Centenary Way for many years and attracted clubbers from across the country. It’s popularity was at its height in the 70’s and 80’s. It closed in 1989 and later became The Ritzy nightspot.
