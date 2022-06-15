Having been cancelled in previous years due to the pandemic, and genuine concerns that organisers Colne Town Council were planning to cancel the festival permanently, the news it is returning this year will be music to the ears of thousands of fans.

The long-awaited festival returns to Colne bigger than ever with over 50 acts performing across three days.

Running from Friday August 26thto Sunday August 28th, the festival will offer a fantastic range of live music across the two main stages (Colne Muni and Pendle Hippodrome) as well as across the fringe venues throughout the town.

Colne's world famous Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival is returning

For 2022, the fringe venues are being programmed by Colne Blues Society which is a small charitable trust whose members are fiercely passionate about the local music scene and securing the longevity of the festival.

In addition to the fabulous live music offerings there will also be funfair rides and various food outlets as well as an array of street entertainment, acts and performers.

Colne Town Council’s events officer Nathan Cutler, said: “The Blues Festival is a part of Colne, it puts the town on the map and we cannot wait to welcome people from around the world back to Colne for the festival. Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss out and get yours now.”

The iconic festival isn’t just a huge event within Colne Town Council’s event schedule but also a major event in the UK Blues Festival calendar.