The annual event is organised by the Council for British Archaeology and aims to widen participation in archaeology by encouraging people to visit sites of archaeological and historical interest.

On Saturday July 23rd, a number of free activities are being held at Clitheroe Castle, which is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Using artefacts found around Clitheroe and new research into the archaeological work done on Castle hill, visitors will be taken back in time and explore the history beneath your feet. The Castle Archaeology Tour starts at 2pm and will take about 45 minutes.

Clitheroe Castle

Junior archaeologists will have the chance to unearth artefacts in the museum's dig pits, clean and identify finds and get messy with some clay to make a medieval tile. Young ones who finish the artefact trail in the museum will also receive their very own certificate to take away. The sessions will run 11am to 12pm and 12-30pm to 1-30pm.

A group of local archaeologists will also be on hand for the day to answer questions and share their knowledge about the history of Clitheroe Castle and the Ribble Valley. People can drop in any time 11am to 3pm.

The Finds Liaison Officers from Portable Antiquities Lancashire and Cumbria will also be on hand, so visitors can bring along their discoveries for identification.

The Castle Archaeology Tour and the children's activities are free, though places are limited so please phone, email or call in at the museum shop to reserve your place.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Lancashire County Council's museum service have organised an exciting and varied programme of activities to celebrate this year's Festival of Archaeology.

"We want to encourage people to discover the archaeology and heritage of Clitheroe Castle, and this is the perfect opportunity to get up and close with this historic site."

To find out more about what's on at Clitheroe Castle Museum, visit: https://bit.ly/ClitheroeCastleEvents