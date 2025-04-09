Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s house music scene is staging a comeback – and one event brand is helping lead the charge.

Compakt Events, a name that’s been steadily gaining momentum over the past three years, is now thriving at the heart of the town’s underground sound.

Fresh from a packed-out night at their new home, Hidden Burnley, Compakt is back on Easter Sunday, April 20th, with a night that promises to be even bigger.

Lee Ashworth, one of the driving forces behind Compakt, said: “We’ve been running events in Burnley for three years now, but moving to Hidden was a big step up for us. Our first night there was incredible – we had the hugely popular DJ Riley on the decks, and the crowd was unreal. It proved that Burnley is ready for something special in the house and tech house scene.”

Easter Sunday’s event brings together a stacked lineup of local talent. Headlining is Finley Jack, a rising star whose brand, Mi Vida, has already secured two shows at Manchester’s iconic Joshua Brooks this year. He’ll be joined by Denzel Yates, Compakt’s resident DJ, along with winners of the brand’s recent DJ competition and other fresh local acts.

“It’s all about giving up-and-coming artists a platform,” Lee added. “We’re passionate about showcasing the best local talent alongside more established names.”

Compakt’s ambitions stretch far beyond Burnley. 2025 is shaping up to be their biggest year yet, with shows planned in Manchester, Darwen, and Todmorden, where they’ll return to the recently refurbished Blue Note Nightclub for a third time on May 4th.

And Compakt will also be heading to Ibiza for the first time this September, marking a huge milestone in the brand’s journey.

“We’ve come a long way in three years,” Lee said. “To be taking Compakt to Ibiza is a dream come true. But right now, we’re focused on making this Easter Sunday event one to remember.”

Tickets are availble on Skiddle.