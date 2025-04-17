Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne has been crowned ‘UK Blues Based Festival of the Year’ at the prestigious 2025 UK Blues Awards.

This marks the first time the festival has taken home the award from the UK Blues Federation since 2019 – a triumphant return to the spotlight for one of the UK's most cherished music events.

Organised by Colne Town Council and artistic directors Colne Blues Society, the 2024 festival was a resounding success, welcoming thousands of music lovers to the town over the August bank holiday weekend.

A standout moment was the powerful tribute to blues legend Victor Brox, led by his daughter, Kyla Brox, which captivated audiences and paid heartfelt homage to his enduring legacy.

Across three days, more than 50 artists performed on the festival's main stages - the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage, and the newly introduced Little Theatre Acoustic Stage. Festival-goers enjoyed show-stopping headline sets from Kyla Brox, Dom Martin and Matt Schofield, alongside a rich and diverse line-up of blues talent from across the UK and beyond.

In addition to the main festival programme, the Official Fringe brought an electrifying atmosphere to Colne, with over 130 live performances spread across 13 venues throughout the town. The Fringe showcased the incredible depth of talent in the rhythm and blues scene and gave a platform to many local and emerging artists, further cementing Colne's reputation as the home of live blues in the UK.

Looking ahead, 2025 will mark the 34th edition of the festival - a testament to its enduring popularity and the community spirit that powers it year after year.

Nathan Cutler, events and facilities officer at Colne Town Council, said: “Winning this award is a huge honour for Colne and everyone who helps make the festival happen - from our dedicated team and volunteers to the incredible artists and our amazing audiences. It’s a recognition of the town's deep connection to live music and the blues.”

Simon Shackleton, festival co-ordinator at Colne Blues Society, said: “We're absolutely thrilled to receive this award. The 2024 festival was a real celebration of the blues in all its forms, and the feedback we received from artists and attendees alike was phenomenal. This is a win for everyone involved - and a perfect springboard as we look ahead to the 34th festival in 2025.”

A number of line-up announcements have already been made for the 2025 festival including California-based roots rock band Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, who will headline the Friday night, and Saturday headliners When Rivers Meet, who became the first independent rock/blues band to have a top 10 in the UK Official Album Charts.

Other artists already announced include Alice Armstrong, Brave Rival, Errol Linton and The Zac Schulze Gang, while artistic directors, Colne Blues Society, will also be giving local talent the chance to shine on the main stages, with Burnley-based band Design Rewind set to perform at the Pendle Hippodrome on Friday August 22nd.

Stay tuned to the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival social media channels and website for further announcements in the coming weeks and months - www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Tickets are selling fast for the popular festival, with full festival tickets priced at £120 and day tickets at £55, while new afternoon and evening session tickets have been introduced this year, priced at £30 and £40 respectively.

Early bid tickets have already sold out for 2025, while camping tickets are also available - with full festival camping available for just £9 per night.

Alongside the three main venues, Pendle Hippodrome, Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see acts performing at venues across five days, all of which are free to attend.

Festival tickets and camping tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Barnfield Construction have been named as the main sponsor for the 2025 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.