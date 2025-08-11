Cliviger Sounds: Bank holiday music festival returns to Kettledrum Inn
The event runs from Friday to Sunday, August 22 – 24, inside a luxury marquee in the grounds of the Kettledrum Inn, Red Lees Road. Doors open at 6pm, with performances from 7-30pm each night. Real ales, beers, wines and food will be available, with Pendle Grill serving hot meals on the Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.
Friday night will see performances from guitarist Aziz Ibrahim, known for his work with Simply Red, The Stone Roses and Paul Weller, and a DJ set courtesy of Clint Boon, former Inspiral Carpets keyboardist and radio presenter. Local musician Liam ‘The Piano Man’ will open the night.
On Saturday, tribute act Mama Mania will bring the sounds and style of ABBA to the stage, with 70s costumes encouraged. Ian Bannister will open the evening.
The Swing Commanders will close the weekend on Sunday with their blend of swing, jive and jazz, supported by the Cliviger Zion Ukulele Group and the Nitra Duo from Worsthorne.
Tickets are £20 per night or £50 for the full weekend, available from Burnley Mechanics Theatre or the Kettledrum Inn.
