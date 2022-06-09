The Solar Cymbals concert, on Friday, June 17th, will be held in memory of Clitheroe father Matt Evans who died suddenly last September aged just 47.

Matt was a well known and popular face in music and art circles locally through his work as the Grand’s programme manager and promoter and co-founder of the Cloudspotting Music Festival in Gisburn Forest.

From humble beginnings, the festival was first staged in the beer garden at the Aspinall Arms near Whalley, with original co-founder Boo Gilbraith at the helm in 2010. Since then, and at a new home in the Forest of Bowland, Cloudspotting has emerged as an award-winning international music festival, attracting acts from across the world.

The Solar Cymbals gig at the Grand in Clitheroe will raise money to complete the Forest Stage seen here at last year's Cloudspotting Festival in Gisburn Forest

Now, the Solar Cymbals gig will raise money towards developing the ‘Forest Stage’, used for the Cloudspotting Festival and other music and arts events.

One of Matt’s many friends, Millie McLeod, approached The Grand with the idea for the event.

She said: “I felt an overwhelming need to arrange an event in honour of such a wonderful man. Matt assisted me in enrolling in both my college course and my current degree programme, and he went above and beyond to assist with any musical projects I was working on, as he did for so many others.

"Matt will always have a special place in the hearts of those he touched, and I am grateful to have had so many creatives express interest in participating in this event.”

Matt Evans

Father to Roscoe and Marlon and husband to Judy, Matt was a former Clitheroe Royal Grammar School student who went on to study Sheffield University, the city in which he would later give global superstars The Arctic Monkeys their first gig.

As well as being a music promoter, Matt worked for the Burnley Express and Clitheroe Advertiser

Steven Lancaster, executive director at The Grand Theatre, said: “Friday evening is set to be an incredible yet emotional event, Matt was such a special person who was loved and respected by so many.

"All the artists approached were keen to play and be part of Solar Cymbals, which will benefit the ongoing developments at Gisburn Forest.

"I extend our personal thanks to Millie for her enthusiasm and help, all the artists involved for giving their time so generously and to our audience, thank you for your support.”

Local bands Henge, Good Foxy, Neutrino and Toni & the Kah-Cumber will be performing, as well as spoken word artist Tom Ainsworth. And after-party is taking place at The Old School Rooms from 10pm with DJs, including DJs from Cloudspotting and Gypsy Carrot.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for concession and event proceeds will go towards the Forest Stage at Gisburn Forest, which Matt was really excited about building for bands and artists to be able to use.