Clitheroe Concerts Society: Concert with the JKL Duo

The JKL Duo played for the Clitheroe Concerts Society last week

Jacopo Lazzaretti graduated from the Conservatoire of Santa Cecilia in Rome, and then moved to Glasgow in 2017, where he was awarded with a Masters Degree in Guitar Performance at the Royal Conservatoire.

Jacopo’s playing partner, Kerry Lynch, originally studied the guitar at the Royal Conservatoire but then switched to flute. Since, she has performed in master classes with some of the world’s leading artists. She hosts the live-stream podcast “... but with all due respect” and even plays in the Alternative Rock group “Austin Miller and Band”! Their latest album being “Live at Webster’s Theatre”

The first half of the concert was devoted to guitar solos: "Bach’s Fugue and Allegro", followed by Giuliani’s "Grand Overture" and then, getting into the mood of Scotland, "Three Celtic Pieces".

After the interval, Kerry joined Jacopo for a live performance of their recent recording “The International Poet”. This consisted of new music written by contemporary composers in Scotland, Chile, Brazil, Italy and other countries, imagining what might have been written by Robert Burns today, had he been alive - and had the advantage of easy communication and collaboration. A fascinating series of pieces, including “The Deil’s Awa wi’ the Exciseman", "Auld Lang Syne Samba", "Ae Fond Kiss" and "Whare hae ye been sae braw, lad?"