The Burnley-born member of cult anarcho-punk band Chumbawamba is returning to the town to oversee a hard-hitting musical he has written performed at a local church.

Allan “Boff” Whalley, who was the lead guitarist in the band which released 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping’, is bringing his production ‘Sanctuary’ to St Matthew's Church on September 26th.

Red Ladder Theatre Company is presenting Sanctuary, written by Boff and award-winning playwright Sarah Woods, charting one man’s plea for help and refuge at a time when not all strangers are welcomed.

Sanctuary tells the story of Alland (Aein Nasseri), a young Iranian man who begs to be given sanctuary at a church in northern England, sparking a community to react in all the ways each member believes to be right.

Chumbawamba guitarist and playwright Boff Whalley

Molly (Ingrid Bolton-Gabrielsen), a young worker there, joins forces with vicar Fiona (Emily Chattle) to resist both the angry vigilantes and the hard-hearted authorities beyond the church walls to try to protect Alland.

Holding a special community service where voices on all sides sing their songs of redemption and condemnation, Fiona asks the question to everyone present: “Do we give Alland over to the State or live up to our well-versed ideals of compassion?”

The creative team has worked closely with people hoping to call the UK home, shaping Alland’s story.

Writers Boff and Sarah spent the past six years collaborating on projects for Welsh National Opera, in partnership with the Oasis Centre for refugees and asylum seekers, to co-create original operas for a more diverse audience, and director Cheryl spent eight years directing women refugees and asylum seekers in shows for Manchester’s Community Arts Northwest.

Boff said: “Working with refugees and asylum seekers over the past handful of years has been an education. A steep learning curve in understanding how both Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ and the non-stop onslaught of the trash media has impacted Britain.

“We’re a nation in turmoil over immigration. A country at war with itself over small boats – whilst at the heart of it all are desperate people fleeing war and imprisonment, searching for hope and a place to call home.

“And that’s why ‘Sanctuary’ is important right now. Which all sounds a bit grim, doesn’t it? And grim isn’t a great starting point for good musical theatre!

“So the idea is to make this big subject entertaining as well as poignant and educational – it’s my job with the music to use melody and harmony to draw people in, to create shared moments, to give the audience a helping hand into this story of a young asylum-seeker looking for sanctuary.

“Music is such a powerful tool, and it can cross divides, it can patch up differences between people. Which is what ‘Sanctuary’ will hope to do.”

Sanctuary welcomes us in and asks the question: “Do we want safety and freedom for only ourselves, or for us all?”

The collaboration between Red Ladder, Theatre Royal Wakefield and CAPA College, featuring a chorus drawn from their brilliant performing arts students, mixes hard-hitting ideas with memorable melodic tunes and harmonies.

For more information and to book tickets visit Sanctuary - Red Ladder Theatre Company.