As Christmas approaches find out which wedding song is topped this study for festive nuptials 👰🎄

There are no doubt a number of couples planning their Christmas wedding at this stage.

The magic of festive nuptials comes of course with stresses, including what music to play.

But a study on the most popular songs played during wedding ceremonies might help ease at least one stress of planning for your special day.

Christmas weddings; is there anything more magical and yet so stressful juggling those nuptials alongside contending with the Christmas rush.

Speaking as a happily married man, I recall one of the biggest arguments I had with my bride wasn't the wedding location nor the invite list. No - it was the choice of music that we wanted played during our ceremony.

With my wonderful bride walking down the aisle to The Cure’s ‘Plainsong’ and a touch of A Tribe Called Quest and Joy Division amongst the playlist, it was easily one of the more tense moments in the lead up to our special day.

From Whitney Houston and Bruno Mars to, believe it or not, Flo Rida; these are the most popular wedding songs you could consider for your Christmas ceremony. | Canva/Getty

I don’t want anyone to have that experience and as something of an early Christmas present or a form of wedding gift, let’s try and take some of the sting so you can enjoy your wedding day. Or at least, have one last point of contention during the planning stages.

Breezit, who know a thing or two about weddings, pulled together a top ten list of songs that have appeared on numerous wedding-themed playlists, with some surprises throughout the top ten that would make you think having ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ on our wedding playlist is somewhat normal.

So ahead of your special day, how about including one of these ten popular songs on wedding playlists ahead of the festive ceremony?

The science part

Experts at the wedding discovery platform analysed data from 2,000 wedding-themed Spotify playlists. These playlists were sourced from titles including “Wedding dancefloor,” “Wedding party,” “Walking down the aisle,” and “First dance songs.”

The study then analysed the 49,091 songs that featured in the selected playlists to calculate each song’s total number of appearances, which then determined the final ranking.

What are the most popular wedding songs to use this Christmas?

Whitney Houston comes out on top as the most popular song added to wedding playlists, with ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' coming in second. | Canva

If ever there was a time to state that you want to dance with somebody, it surely has to be while acting like a wallflower at the reception. That’s at least our reasoning looking at the data - with Whitney Houston’s classic the most featured song on wedding playlists accounting for 24.20%.

ABBA’s classic ‘Dancing Queen’ came in second with 19.70% of those playlists analysed showing the disco anthem is still incredibly popular at weddings, while (to my surprise), ‘Yeah!’ by Usher featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon came in third with 19.50% of those playlists containing the catch dancefloor banger.

The top ten wedding songs to use this Christmas

Did you have any of these songs on your wedding playlist, or do you plan to have one or two of these songs lined up ahead of your Christmas nuptials? Let us know what you think about this data by leaving a comment down below.