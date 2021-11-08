Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Vicky Entwistle (Coronation Street) as the Wicked Queen, and Grand Panto favourite comic Steve Royle Britan' s Got Talent finalist returns as Muddles.

Chances are, mums, dads, grandparents, aunties, uncles, friends, teachers will be rounding up the little ones to experience some festive fairytale magic and make up for the season missed.

So we've pulled together a guide of all the shows at theatres in lands not so far away, where audiences are promised lots of colour, song, laughter, romance, happy ever afters and of course a meeting with a pantomime dame.

Here's the shows coming up through the end of November right through to

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Where: Grand Theatre, Blackpool,

When: opening December 3 2021 to Jan 2 2022

The cast also includes Jamie Steen as Nurse, Chris Warner-Drake as Prince Frederick, and Ellie Green as Snow White.

Join us for the greatest magical pantomime ever told, poor Snow White is doomed to live unhappily ever after with her horrid stepmother the Wicked Queen. In true rags-to-riches style, Snow White manages, with the help of her madcap friend Muddles, to meet a handsome Prince and make her dreams come true.

Tickets from: £25.50 Family and group bookings available.

Where: Marine Hall, Fleetwood

When: December 9 to December 12

Fly away on a magic carpet ride over the festive period and follow the rags to riches tale where your wildest wishes can come true and anything is possible…. Aladdin is the magical Christmas pantomime at Marine Hall.

With hilarious comedy, songs, dancing, audience participation and more; the Marine Hall have once again teamed up with North West Pantomime Company Trio Entertainment to bring the much loved story of ‘Aladdin’ to life. Featuring soap star legend Peter Amory best known for his role as the villainous ‘Chris Tate’ in Emmerdale playing the evil Abanazar.

Tickets: £9.50 for Adults, £9 for Children and a family ticket is £34 for four people. Group booking discounts are also available.

Book by calling the Marine Hall Box Office on 01253 887693 Monday to Friday 10am until 3pm or www.wyretheatres.co.ukThe Snow Queen - The Panto

Where: Chorley Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley

When: Production opens December 10 to 18 2021

Postponed from last year this adventure written by Kitty Ball and directed by Zoe Jones promises to be a traditional family Pantomime featuring plenty of fun and silliness.

Loosely based on Hans Christian Anderson’s fairytale, the story is set in a kingdom of ice, where the wicked Queen rules with a cold heart. A plucky peasant sets out to defeat the Queen, and meets new friends and has magical adventures on the way.

A family-friendly show featuring all the usual slapstick, songs and Panto fun audiences have come to expect.

Tickets from adults £12, children £10. Family and group bookings available.

www.chorleytheatre.com/theatre_events/the-snow-queen-the-pantoGoldilocks And The Three Bears

Where: The Playhouse Theatre, Market Street West, Preston

When: opening on December 10 until December 21

Preston Musical Comedy Society present their traditional family pantomime with a production of Tom Whalley’s “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”

Dame Gertie Dollop runs the show with her son, Silly Billy but they have fallen on hard times. Particularly with the dastardly Ringmaster Heinkel, owner of the rival circus, up to his old tricks. Dame Gertie needs a miracle after their honeypot of pennies is accidentally stolen by three porridge hungry, talking bears.

Tickets: from £9, group bookings available

Box Office:0333 666 3366

Sleeping Beauty

Where: Lowther Pavilion Theatre, West Beach, Lytham St Annes

When: December 6 to 30

Featuring all of the best-loved panto shenanigans with an abundance of laughter, dance and music along with dazzling scenery and costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of audience participation. Sleeping Beauty is directed by Keith and Ben Simmons

When the beautiful Princess awakes on her 16th Birthday she has the whole world at her feet; her loving father the King, her best friend Muddles, a handsome Prince she’s madly in love with and a life full of adventure ahead of her… but the wicked and jealous Carabosse has other ideas and curses her to sleep for 100 years!

Can the Kingdom be saved? Will true love win the day? And can the Princess be woken in time for an epic Birthday celebration?? To find out join us deep in the tangled forest for this fantastical tale full of fairies, dragons, bravery and enchantment.

Tickets Adult £17, Children: £13. Group bookings and discount available

Where: The Globe, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

When: Production opens on November 24 until December 24.

Stageworks Worldwide Productions presents Aladdin.

Wet Wet Wet frontman and former Voice UK winner Kevin Simm returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, where he started out his entertaining career to star in this magical production for all ages.

Telling the story of a streetwise boy from Peking who finds a strange lamp at the market with hidden powers.

The wicked wizard Abanazar wants to steal Aladdin’s magic lamp to help him become the most powerful wizard in the world. He also wants to kidnap the beautiful Princess and make her his bride. Follow Aladdin’s adventures as he gets entangled in the struggle between good and evil…and we get the answers to these important questions.

Will the Princess tell her father the Emperor of Abanazar’s evil plot? Will Aladdin save the day and find true love? Will the Widow Twanky ever get her washing done?

Sit back, clap your hands, cheer, boo and enjoy the story of Aladdin to find out!

Tickets priced from £12, tables available and group bookings

www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/aladdin-the-pantomimeTo book call 0871 222 8787

Dick Whittington and his Cat

Where: Blackburn Empire Theatre, Aqueduct Road, Blackburn

When: 27th Nov 2021 to 31st Dec 2021

A purr-fect Family Pantomime Following last year's record breaking run of "Aladdin", Pendle Productions are back at the Blackburn Empire.

With all the traditional thrills of a family pantomime, popular songs, dancers, comedy, beautiful sets and costumes, only you can help Dick to stop the King Rat's plan to take over the whole of England.

Tickets from £12.50 for children and £18.50 for adults

www.blackburnempire.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173612450/events/428381707?_ga=2.190498408.2123221290.1636035107-1044081635.1636035107Jack and The Beanstalk

Where: The Grand Theatre, St Leonardgate, Lancaster

When: Pantomime opens December 4 to December 30

Expect mayhem and magic as Jack and the whole gang go on an adventure as he climbs the beanstalk to the Giant's land. There will be lots of audience participation, fantastic musical numbers and dazzling costumes- a christmas treat not to be missed

Tickets: standard: £10.50, child under 16: £9.50, concessions: £9.50

www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/jack-and-the-beanstalk-christmas-panto/2021-12-04Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Where: King George's Hall, Northgate, Blackburn

When: Production opens on December 6 to December 31 2021

Shone Productions Ltd presents Blackburn’s Biggest Ever Pantomime. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at King George’s Hall. From 6th until 31st December 2021

Starring Strictly Come Dancing Champion – Katya Jones as The Wicked Queen*, CBBC’s – Hacker T. Dog as The Magic Mirror*, Comedy Star – Charlie Guest as Muddles, The Hilarious – Steve Boyce as Dame Dolly, Local Favourite – Chloe Carrington as Snow White, Singing Sensation – Daniel Lacey as The Prince & Introducing – Helen Farrell as The Fairy.

This magical pantomime features a delicious blend of beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, great songs and plenty of laughter.

Come and join the beautiful Snow White and her seven little friends from the enchanted forest as they attempt to defeat the evil Wicked Queen who is overcome with jealously when her magic mirror declares that Snow White is the fairest in all the land. Will Snow White meet her handsome Prince and live happily ever after?

Tickets: £13 to £19, family tickets available

* Please Note Katya Jones Will Only Appear In Performances From 19th December

* Hacker T. Dog will appear as a pre-recorded video projection and does not appear in person.

www.bwdvenues.com/news/blackburn-pantomime-star-cast-announcedBeauty and The Beast

Where: The Muni, Albert Road, Colne, Lancashire BB8 0BP

When: January 1 2022 to January 16

Shone Productions Ltd returns with another amazing pantomime - and a first for the theatre – ‘Beauty and The Beast’.

Join us for the most enchanting story of all time. Watch as an arrogant young prince is turned into a hideous Beast who is destined to stay that way until he learns to love and be loved in return. Meet the beautiful Belle who turns up at the Beast's castle after he imprisons her mother. Will Belle and her friends conquer evil and lift the curse?

There's only one way to find out... Don't miss this spectacular pantomime featuring a superb cast, live band, brilliant scenery and costumes, amazing special effects and lots of laughs.

Tickets: £10.50

Where: The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport

When: December 10th Dec to January 2 2022

Are your glass slippers ready for a much-needed outing this Christmas?

The Atkinson has once again pulled out all the stops to bring some Pantomime magic to Southport this Christmas, with the family classic Cinderella.

Cinderella, her wicked Stepmother, the jealous stepsisters, the loveable Buttons, a dreamy Prince Charming and of course Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother will all be making an appearance onstage from December 10

Headlining this year’s show is TV presenter, actress and incredible singer, Claire Sweeney, who will be playing fan favourite, The Fairy Godmother.

The pantomime will be produced by internationally renowned Theatre production company LHK Productions, who have for more than 15 years’ experience creating shows and musical productions worldwide. Producer Lee Kelly said: "You can expect a fun and heart-warming show with a modern twist, full of dancing, singing and some enchanting surprises - the perfect Christmas family show.’

Joining Claire Sweeney on stage at The Atkinson will be Michael Chapman (Liverpool’s favourite Dame), Lewis Pryor (Britain’s Got Talent 2016), Southport’s Tom Burroughs.