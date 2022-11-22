The popular Community Christmas Fair will be held on Friday December 2nd, from 12pm to 4pm. This new venture will see local artists and artisans showcasing their fantastic work for this unique fair.

They will be joined by members of the Great War Society who will be chatting to visitors about their incredible collection of First World War objects. The group will also be giving a 'Dressing a Tommy' demonstration at 1pm to show what the soldiers wore during the war and why.

The Mill's café will also be serving festive treats including mince pies and mulled wine.

Queen Street Mill in Burnley is holding a Christmas fair

The popular Friends Christmas Fair also returns to Helmshore this year and takes place at Helmshore Mills Textile Museum in Rossendale on Saturday November 26th, from 11am to 4pm.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "The Christmas fairs at Helmshore Mills in Rossendale and Queen Street Mill in Burnley are a great way to support local artists and artisans, as well as the perfect opportunity to see these historic sites up close.

“We've made sure there's something for the whole family to enjoy, so I would encourage everyone to come along and join us in the festivities.”

