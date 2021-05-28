Cheers! Village pub hoping to pull in the punters after huge makeover

The £500,000 investment in The Bay Horse, which will open in mid-July, is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and the Hightown Pub Company Ltd owned by Chris and Jon Nevin.

The intention is to create a great village pub for the whole area to enjoy and with 30 new jobs being created on the back of the changes that will provide many career opportunities.

The Bay Horse is the company’s second pub, the first being the popular The Golden Lion in Rainford. Chris has over 20 years’ experience in the pub industry including relaunching many successful pubs and new hotels.

The new team at the Bay Horse which will reopen soon

He said: “When we first saw The Bay Horse, we could immediately see its potential. We want to provide the village and the wider area with a pub that has something for everyone looking for fresh food in an environment that matches the quality of the food and drink, whether popping in for lunch or dinner or just drinks at the weekend.”

The investment will transform the appearance of the front of the pub. To the rear, the courtyard is being given a new look with a choice of covered dining options.

With the many outdoor activities that the area provides, the owners hope it will be a great spot to finish a walk or just relax into the day with great quality fresh food and a wide range of premium beers, wines and spirits.

Inside, The Bay Horse is being given a completely new look and feel, whilst retaining some of its traditional country pub features. The new design of the interior will include wooden paneling, new limestone floors, an open fire and lots of new features to create a premium feel.

A commercial kitchen is being installed to allow the pub to offer locally sourced and freshly prepared food. The whole pub is being opened up to create a light more spacious environment providing plenty of room to sit and eat or drink. Upstairs a new function/private dining space is being added, providing room for leisure and business gatherings.

Local produce will be used throughout the menu. The pub will be open for weekend brunch from 10am and food will be available from 12pm till late evening daily. A freshly prepared Sunday lunch with all the trimmings will complete the week and the private dining upstairs will allow bigger family get-togethers to start again in style after a long time apart.

The menu will feature dishes ranging from fresh fish and mussels, our own signature ribs, burgers and steaks, to a selection of vegetarian, gluten free and vegan options. A full range of coffee choices and fully stacked hot chocolates will be available to enjoy at the pub or to take away on walks, rides or treks.

Chris Newsham, Star Pubs and Bars business development manager, said: “The Bay Horse is a great pub in a fantastic village. It is sad it has been closed for so long, but it was important that the right operators with vision take it forward. We’re delighted that Chris and Jon are taking on the pub and wish them well with their plans.