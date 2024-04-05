Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But there is one essential ingredient missing before the group, a tribute band to the legendary 90s pop sensation who coined the phrase ‘Girl Power,’ can ‘Spice Up Your Life.’ And that’s ‘Scary Spice.’ The other four members of ‘Spice Revival,’ believed to be Burnley’s first ever tribute band to the world famous group, are in place and already rehearsing for any future bookings to give audiences what they ‘really really want.’

‘Ginger Spice’ Leeann Innes, said: “We need someone who resembles Scary Spice, who can sing and who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. We meet one night a week to practice so they must be able to commit to this and also gigging once a month.”

The Spice Girls photographed backstage at the Brit Awards in February 1997 (Photo by Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images) A new tribute band to The Spice Girls is to be launched in Burnley

The Spice Girls sold 100 million records worldwide, which made them the best-selling girl group of all time and one of the best selling artists, and the most successful British pop act since the Beatles. Their memorable hits include ‘Wannabe,’ ‘Say You’ll Be There and ‘Spice Up Your Life’ which are still dancefloor fillers almost three decades after they topped the charts. And it made household names of the band members Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) Emma Bunton (Baby Spice); Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice); and Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice).

Leeann came up with the idea for the band after launching her own events company, Wild Unicorn, earlier this year. Already lead singer with the band, Reckless Romance, Leeann said: “There seems to be a demand for Spice Girls tribute acts but not a lot of people are doing it.

“I put a half joking post on Facebook asking for four others to join me in forming a band that received a really good response.”

A performer and singer since she was tiny, Leeann is joined by Becky Barber (Baby Spice) a singer and guitarist from Manchester who has appeared in a number of stage musicals at The Lowry in Manchester and The Waterside Arts Centre in Sale.

The first three members of Spice Revival are Becky Barber (left) who is Baby Spice, Leeann Innes (cente) (Ginger Spice) and Courtney Tee (Sporty Spice)

Sporty Spice is Courtney Tee, a qualified performing arts teacher with a Master of Arts degree. She worked for the NBC in Chicago and she is also a DJ. Harley Horsfall is ‘Posh Spice.’ She began her musical career at the age of nine singing in school choirs and she performed at the O2 Arena representing England in the World Skills Awards. She has sung at St Paul’s Cathedral in London and more locally at The Royal Dyche pub’s Prinfest and Barnoldswick’s Bands on the Square event.