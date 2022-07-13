Hosted by Clitheroe Town Council’ the event will be held at Clitheroe Castle bandstand on Saturday, August 6th.

Kicking off at 6.30pm until 9-30pm, this year the line up features Clitheroe Town Band. Admission is free, and people are invited to come along with a picnic, and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clitheroe Town Council will host The Last Night of the Proms next month