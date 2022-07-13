Hosted by Clitheroe Town Council’ the event will be held at Clitheroe Castle bandstand on Saturday, August 6th.
Kicking off at 6.30pm until 9-30pm, this year the line up features Clitheroe Town Band. Admission is free, and people are invited to come along with a picnic, and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting.
There will be a collection at the end in aid of the Mayor of Clitheroe’s Welfare Fund.