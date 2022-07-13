Castle bandstand is venue for Last Night of the Proms in Clitheroe

The annual Last Night of the Proms event will take place in Clitheroe next month.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 7:49 pm

Hosted by Clitheroe Town Council’ the event will be held at Clitheroe Castle bandstand on Saturday, August 6th.

Kicking off at 6.30pm until 9-30pm, this year the line up features Clitheroe Town Band. Admission is free, and people are invited to come along with a picnic, and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting.

Clitheroe Town Council will host The Last Night of the Proms next month

There will be a collection at the end in aid of the Mayor of Clitheroe’s Welfare Fund.

