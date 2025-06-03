A showcase for up and coming bands and musicians is being provided at one of Burnley’s quirkiest venues.

‘Electric Jam Nights’ have launched at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, giving performers the opportunity to hone their skills and also experience performing on a stage.

Electric Circus manager Wayne Walsh said: “We welcome all musicians, whether good already or just wanting to learn, and this will also be a great time to meet some new people and likeminded musical and creative people.

Artists take to the stage at The Electric Circus in Burnley for the Thursday night 'Electric Jam Night'

“There are musicians around that can give you a few tips... we have learners and experienced musicians around so don't be intimidated if you're new as we’re all here to learn. This is a safe space for artists who may never have performed in front of anyone before, this gives them an opportunity to give it a try.”

The venue provides all PA drums, cymbals and backlines and there is a quieter area outside for people who want to play acoustic guitar and have an acoustic jam or maybe learn to play the instrument if they don’t already know how. Well known Burnley DJ Scott Noddings-Walker has been lending his skills as a sound engineer in setting up the jam nights which he believes are a fantastic idea.

He said: “This is such a great opportunity to new bands, and also more established ones, to showcase what they have to offer. It’s a fantastic way to promote live music in Burnley and unearth some of the great budding talent we have out there.”

*Jam Nights are held on Thursday, kicking off at 7pm.