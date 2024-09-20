Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film production company, Burnley Film Studio, has teamed up with Culture Burnley for a two-year long film project to promote Burnley businesses and cultural organisation.

Burnley 2027 Year of Culture is a shared vision to transform the town into a thriving cultural centre and bring communities together to showcase the borough, celebrating local talent and achievements. And the latest initiative in the project took place at last weekend’s Ormerod Street September Music Festival, hosted by bars Remedy and Mojito’s.

Burnley born portrait artist, Sarah Dearden, took up the invitation to create a portrait, in front of the live audience, of Remedy bar owner Madge Nawaz at the event. Madge said: “This involved me standing still for 20 mins or more in the middle of our packed live music event whic was a very strange, but also liberating experience, as I would never just stand still and absorb the event in that way.

Four music fans pose for a photo at the recent Ormerod Street Music Festival hosted by Burnley bars Remedy and Mojito's

“But what was so interesting was just how many people started to look at the artwork and engage with Sarah, people seemed hypnotized and emotionally involved with the creation of artwork and quickly started to slow down and take a detailed look at our own environment.

“I know several people started to talk about how they would love to reconnect with art and left inspired by the project.”

While he did get a preview of the portrait Sarah has taken it away to complete so Madge will have to wait for the finished version. For this commission, Sarah stepped outside of her comfort zone of studio-based painting. To add to the pressure and uniqueness of the occasion, the whole thing was filmed and directed by fellow Culture Burnley Ambassador, Kevin Furber who said: “Meeting Sarah as an artist is a breath of fresh air, her positive attitude and passion for art are infectious.

"All too often we spend our business life working hard to achieve what is needed one day at a time, but rarely do we take time out to consider if our creative needs are being fulfilled. Sarah’s back story to her own business is inspirational and really makes you stop and think about making time to find a creative outlet that can offer so many health benefits when your creative mind is stimulated.

Burnley born portrait artist, Sarah Dearden with Remedy bar owner Madge Nawaz at the Ormerod Street September Music Festival last weekend. Madge posed for a portrait by Sarah as part of the drive towards partnering business with arts and culture for Burnley 2027 Year of Culture

Sarah, whose studio is based at Slater Terrace, said the idea of ‘bridging the gap’ between art and business was something she was very interested in and she was planning to work with local businesses and individuals, offering drawing and painting workshops.

She said: “Improving mental health and wellbeing is at the core of everything I do and I am passionate about the positive benefits of creative activity. I believe that everyone is an artist and I work with people to help them to find their own creative path.”

Madge, together with Adam Wolski-Brown of Bar Mojito’s, are responsible for bringing several cultural outdoor live music events to Burnley, in particular Burnley Live, which has proven that working together along with all the town centre bar and club owners can produce some exceptional live music events. Burnley Live is now a regular cross-town live music event.

Adam revealed they would love to make this event bigger and better for future years, saying: “ Our intention is to make this event more inclusive as a cultural event in 2027, so, with this in mind we are looking at a more diverse musical line up of acts on our main stage as well as involving artists of all types.

“Working with Sarah is a really interesting experiment to involve artists producing work during our live music event on Ormerod Street.”

Charlotte Steels of Burnley Leisure and Culture, who is heading up the Culture Burnley movement, said “It was great to see three of our cultural ambassadors coming together in this way over the weekend. Seeing the sparks of projects grow from the conversations we have begun around the Burnley 2027 Year of Culture is so exciting. The more people get involved, the more new collaborations we can build, and we can realise more ideas which celebrate local people and place.”