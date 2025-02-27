World class DJs and MCs are bringing their brand of music to a Burnley venue this weekend to raise money for a vital cause.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Cut Above the Rest: A Night of Turntable Mastery and Hip Hop Legends’ is being hosted at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade on Saturday in support of Dementia UK.

This is ‘Cut Above’s’ third appearance at the venue featuring world-class DJs and MCs. A spokesman for the event said: “This event holds a special place in our hearts, as we sadly know several people personally who have been affected by dementia. Whether it’s parents or grandparents, the impact of this condition on families is profound. That’s why we’ve decided to dedicate this night to raising funds for Dementia UK, a charity that provides vital support to those living with dementia and their loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley’s Electric Circus venue is to host special music event in aid of Dementia UK

Kicking off at 7pm til 1am the venue will come alive with the sounds of Hip Hop, Breakbeat, House Music, Scratching, and Turntablism.

Headlining the night is none other than DJ Woody, the two times World Scratch Champion and a favourite of the Beastie Boys' Mixmaster Mike. Known for his innovative techniques and genre-blending sets, DJ Woody has performed in over 40 countries, from New York’s Nokia Theatre to Bollywood studios in Mumbai. His ‘Turntables In Technicolor’ and ‘History of Hip Hop’ sets have earned rave reviews.

Joining DJ Woody is DJ Kippax, Burnley’s very own turntablist extraordinaire. With over 27 years of experience, DJ Kippax brings a diverse mix of hip hop, funk, oldskool rave, and more, all expertly scratched and blended to perfection. His mixes have been downloaded over 230,000 times, showcasing his strong following and undeniable talent. Rounding out the lineup are Seek & Lomax, legendary UK Hip Hop MCs who will bring their lyrical prowess to the stage. Tickets are available via Skiddle at https://djkip.one/night.