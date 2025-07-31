Burnley’s Compakt heads to Darwen for its next high-energy house night

Burnley-based events brand Compakt is fast becoming a name to know on the northern dance scene.

Launched in 2022 by local promoter Lee, the brand has already brought its signature house music nights to venues in Todmorden, Great Harwood, Manchester and Birmingham. On Saturday, it lands in Darwen for the first time.

“I’m buzzing for this one,” says Lee. “We’ve pulled in some incredible local talent and built a lineup that’s all about connection, energy and great music from start to finish.”

Fresh from Beatherder Festival, where two of the Darwen event’s DJs – Infrared and Pyralis – played standout sets, Lee is still riding the post-festival wave. But he wasn’t just there to party – he interviewed a string of rising UK electronic artists for upcoming features, including Mason Talbot, Emma 2000, Sammy Dean, Grace Garcia, and local favourites like Matty Robbo, Nadia Lucy, B-Hind, and Kaitzy, who’s also joining Compakt in Ibiza this September.

Lee, founder of Compakt, with DJ Sammy Dean at Beat-Herder

Beyond the dancefloor, Compakt is part of a growing movement to make the music scene more inclusive. Lee, along with Joe Skinner (Wheel_talklife) and Gabe (Xtratrax), is launching United By The Groove – an event aimed at improving disability representation in the industry. It takes place September 20 at The Yard in Manchester.

There’s plenty more to come, including a Burnley night on November 1, and possible events over Christmas, New Year and into 2025.

But for now, all eyes are on Darwen. Tickets for Saturday are just £4.

“If you’re feeling the post-Beatherder slump,” says Lee, “this one’s for you.”