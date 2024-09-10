Burnley Youth Theatre enjoyed a night in the spotlight when the winners of the inaugural Culture Burnley Awards were announced at The Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

BYT’s outreach programme exploring topics including toxic masculinity, anti-social behaviour and seeking asylum saw it lift the Community Award, while its leader for the past decade, Karen Metcalfe, was recognised with the Promotion of Talent Award.

Rounding off a good night for BYT, operations assistant Jake Brannon, a member since the age of six, was highly commended in the Rising Star category, where he lost out on the top accolade to Reuben Lawless, recognised for his work with Blaze Arts and Burnley Pride.

It was also a good night for the Burnley Canal Festival, which not only won the Event Award but was honoured by a surprise accolade at the end of proceedings from Burnley’s Outdoor Town Campaign Group, which presented organisers with a sculpture of a nuthatch on a piece of reclaimed timber in recognition of the event encouraging more people to get outdoors.

Eight organisations and individuals were lauded for their contributions to the borough’s heritage, visual arts, music and singing, theatre, performance, dance, film and broadcast, literature, digital art, photography, craft and creativity, cultural education, and ‘behind the scenes’ roles such as production and direction.

Burnley Leisure and Culture cultural manager, Charlotte Steels said: “We’re proud to have hosted the first Culture Burnley Awards to spotlight the fantastic cultural events, individuals, organisations projects and partnerships that happen across the borough.

“The awards are an important step in raising the profile of culture in Burnley ahead of our Year of Culture in 2027.

“Congratulations to everyone who won, but also a huge well done to every organisation or individual who was highly commended or shortlisted.”

BYT’s outreach programme co-creates projects with community partners and delivers work with children, young people and families experiencing educational, social and economic disadvantage.

Karen has been part of the theatre group for the last 15 years and has led the organisation for the past decade, continually going above and beyond to support a range of people to develop their cultural and creative skills through her passion and dedication.

Community Award: Winner – Burnley Youth Theatre. Highly commended – Padiham Murals Project, Burnley Borough Council, Padiham Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Cultural Organisation Award: Winner – Mid Pennine Arts. Highly commended – British Textile Biennial.

Cultural Partnership: Winner – David Ridehalgh, Burnley Library. Highly commended – Counter Culture Burnley High Street Heritage Action Zone Cultural Consortium.

Event Award: Winner – Burnley Canal Festival. Highly commended – Burnley Words Festival.

Independent Creative Award: Winner – Jai Redman, The Salon cultural hub on Lower St James’ Street. Highly commended – Jess McGlinchey, singer and teacher.

Promotion of Talent Award: Winner – Karen Metcalfe, Burnley Youth Theatre. Highly commended – Uzma Raziq, engagement and volunteer co-ordinator for Super Slow Way and the British Textile Biennial.

Rising Star Award: Winner – Reuben Lawless, Blaze Arts, Burnley Pride. Highly commended – Jake Brannon, Burnley Youth Theatre.

Volunteer Award: Winner – Burnley Film Makers. Highly commended – Burnley Civic Trust Heritage Image Collection volunteers.

The evening was hosted by radio presenter John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore, while guests were treated to entertainment from Next Level Dance, Burnley singer and guitarist Lewis Brindle and folk duo Douglas and Moss.