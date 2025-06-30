A Burnley singer is fundraising to help Kenyan children whose families can’t afford to send them to school.

Jess McGlinchey will host The Singing Children of Kenya: LIVE at KK’s/Kiddy Kids in Queen Street, Briercliffe, on Friday, September 5th at 6-30pm.

The Singing Children of Kenya is a young choir that is coming to Burnley as part of its UK tour. The youngsters are fundraising for the Jolaurabi School through the charity, Educate the Kids, which has been providing free high school education, breakfasts, and college, university, and teaching opportunities for more than 25 years.

Jess first performed alongside the choir at concert in 2016.

Burnley singer Jess McGlinchey performing alongside The Singing Children of Kenya when she was 17.

"After the children went off stage and I began my first song, the children were so excited, they came filing back on singing their own chants and dancing along with me”, she said.

"It was an unforgettable experience and truly magical seeing our two cultures come together over music.

"I remember buying a beaded elephant keyring from one of their stalls that they had on the night and I’ve had it on my keys for good luck ever since. It’s moments like this that are so special to me. I barely knew a thing about the charity and the children it helped then, but I knew I wanted to help this charity again in the future, which I’m very fortunate to do now!”

The concert follows the success of a fundraising event organised by Jess and her friend Bev Ford last year, which amassed nearly £2,000 for the charity. Jess says that Yvonne Craig, one of the charity’s directors, was so impressed with the event that she added Burnley to the tour.

"The children come over once every few years and I couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” said Jess.

“I know it’s something very different for Burnley and although people say, ‘We need to help our own,’ which we absolutely do...I hope we are able to bring something new and entertaining to the community that they will enjoy and remember, create a partnership of cultures, perhaps connect new pen-pals or present a new outlet for people who want to do their bit for the cause to help a part of the world which has significantly less than what we have. Did you know you can sponsor a child with the charity for as little as £11 a month? What does that equate to? A round of drinks? Cheaper than a dress in most shops? That small monthly donation with help a child gain an education, be fed every morning, and lead them onto a prosperous future. Who knows, you could be helping future leaders.

“The night is all about joy and a passion for music. The energy that the children bring is so uplifting, you won’t be able to stop clapping, toe-tapping and even singing along. Their harmonies are spine tingling and their dance moves are so impressive, you will be left amazed! They are so excited to come over to the UK. Some of the children have never left their village before! I for one can’t wait to show them our town and give them an opportunity to perform their socks off!”

For tickets, search for “The Singing Children of Kenya: LIVE in Burnley” on Ticketsource, or visit The Commercial pub or Kiddy Kids.