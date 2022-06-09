It’s all taking place at Towneley Park on Saturday, July 2, with Retro Godfather Paul Taylor, who will also playing at the event, stating the 2022 festival will blow last year’s hugely successful gathering out of the water.

And that will take some doing.

Thousands descended on the Towneley estate for the inaugural Retro in the Park where Grammy Award-winning DJ, remixer and producer Roger Sanchez performed on a heavyweight bill featuring Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique.

Here are a few snaps to remind you of just how good a day and night it was:

1. Retro in the Park 2021 Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique were among the acts performing at Towneley Park, Burnley. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Retro in the Park 2021 Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique were among the acts performing at Towneley Park, Burnley. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Retro in the Park 2021 Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique were among the acts performing at Towneley Park, Burnley. Photo: Luke Deakin Photo Sales

4. Retro in the Park 2021 Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique were among the acts performing at Towneley Park, Burnley. Photo: Luke Deakin Photo Sales