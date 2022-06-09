Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique were among the acts performing at Towneley Park, Burnley.

Burnley Retro in the Park: Three weeks until Basement Jaxx, Hacienda Classical and David Morales land in Towneley Park

Retro in the Park returns to Burnley next month boasting a star-studded line-up that has made the festival one of this summer’s hottest tickets.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:11 pm

It’s all taking place at Towneley Park on Saturday, July 2, with Retro Godfather Paul Taylor, who will also playing at the event, stating the 2022 festival will blow last year’s hugely successful gathering out of the water.

And that will take some doing.

Thousands descended on the Towneley estate for the inaugural Retro in the Park where Grammy Award-winning DJ, remixer and producer Roger Sanchez performed on a heavyweight bill featuring Tall Paul, Graeme Park and Sonique.

Here are a few snaps to remind you of just how good a day and night it was:

1. Retro in the Park 2021

Photo: Unknown

2. Retro in the Park 2021

Photo: Unknown

3. Retro in the Park 2021

Photo: Luke Deakin

4. Retro in the Park 2021

Photo: Luke Deakin

