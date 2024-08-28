Burnley Record Fair returns to town
Burnley Record Fair returns to Burnley Markets food hall this weekend.
New and usual dealers from around the UK will be attending Saturday’s fair with everything from bargain boxes to super rare records on display to buy sell swap or trade.
Organiser Adrian Melling said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded record vinyl fans to meet and chat over coffee at the food hall. Free valuations will be carried out on site with experts in Antique Roadshow style on-the-spot appraisals.”
The fair will run from 9am until 4pm. For more information, see http://www.premierfairs.com or call 07882 809056.
