Burnley Record Fair spins back into town this weekend.

Dealers from around the UK will be attending Saturday’s fair at Burnley Market Festival with everything from bargain boxes to super rare records on display to buy sell swap or trade.

Organiser Adrian Melling said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for like-minded record vinyl fans to meet and chat over coffee at the food hall. Free valuations will be carried out on site with experts in Antique Roadshow style on-the-spot appraisals.”

The fair will run from 9am until 4pm. For more information, see http://www.premierfairs.com or call 07882 809056.