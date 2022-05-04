Burnley Orchestra Spring concert to feature talented violin soloist

The Burnley Orchestra concert will take place at 7-30 pm in St Peters Church, Church Street, this Saturday.

Chairman John Moorhouse said: “We are very privileged to welcome as soloist in Tchaikovsky’s popular and virtuosic violin concerto, Geoffrey Allan.

"Geoffrey is currently leader of the orchestra of Northern Ballet and has guest-led many orchestras including the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, the Ulster Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra for Katherine Jenkins. He has appeared frequently as soloist in recitals and with orchestra, including broadcasts of this Tchaikovsky concerto with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Geoffrey Allan

"Other popular classics include the Overture to Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio and the concert ends with Brahms’ pastoral and cheery Second Symphony.

"There is plenty to look forward to!