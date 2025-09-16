A groundbreaking Manchester rave starring leading disabled DJs aims to open up the house music industry for disabled performers and fans.

The first United By The Groove event, taking place at The Yard on Saturday between 4pm and 10pm, will be fully accessible and will star some huge house music names – with all proceeds going to the national disability charity Sense.

Headlined by DJ Jake Smith, who recently performed on the same stage as Fatboy Slim at Creamfields and regularly plays events in Ibiza, the event will also feature disabled music artists AJ Murphy, Finley Allen and Matty Taylforth. Jake Smith is a wheelchair user with cerebral palsy.

Event organisers Joe Skinner (centre), Lee from events brand Compakt (left) and Gabe from events brand XtraTrax

The Yard venue will offer braille signage, a lowered bar with an audio loop and accessible toilets with alarm pull cords and brackets. There will also be a chill-out sensory room on the night for those who need a break from the music, and early start and finish times are designed to make travelling home easier.

This launch United By The Groove event is intended to be the first of many, creating more inclusive music spaces. House music fan Joe Skinner, 25, from Padiham, a wheelchair user who has frequently struggled to access music events, teamed up with two local events brand owners, Lee from Compakt and Gabe from XtraTrax, and another friend, Charlie Hickling, to launch the project.

United by The Groove organiser Joe Skinner said: “I’ve been attending house music events for the last decade and there are usually so many exhausting things to worry about: Can I get into the building in my wheelchair? Will there be a step? Will I fit through the doorway? Will I be stuck on the wrong floor so I can’t hear the music? Will the toilets be accessible?

“There’s also the worry about how people will react towards me. Sometimes people talk to your friends instead of you or are accidentally patronising, but the reason is people are not used to seeing disabled people at these events, either as music fans or musicians.

“That’s why we decided to launch United By The Groove, to do something about it for the greater good of disabled music fans, and we’re thrilled to have The Yard working with us to create a fully accessible event – they’ve been superb. We’re hoping everyone at our first event will feel fully included, while all proceeds from the night will go to the national disability charity Sense. So get your ticket booked and come down and support us!”

Stephanie Tyrrell, head of Arts and Wellbeing at the disability charity Sense, said: “United By The Groove is an incredible concept and we’re delighted they are fundraising for Sense while working to open up the music industry to more disabled performers and music fans. At Sense, we campaign for disabled people with complex needs to live life to the full. Disabled artists lead our nationwide music, dance and arts programme and this project fits perfectly with our work. We hope everyone loves taking part in a fully inclusive launch event.”

Tickets can be purchased on Skiddle here and additional donations to Sense can be made on Just Giving here.

For more information, visit unitedbythegroove on Instagram and Sense’s website, sense.org.uk.