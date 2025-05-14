A long established Burnley choir has sent out an appeal for more members to join its ranks as it prepares to take to the stage this weekend.

The Burnley Municipal Choir will perform Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at the Mechanics Theatre on Sunday. Billed as a ‘choral masterpiece’ and one of the composer’s finest works, it will be sung by the 120 members of the choir, accompanied by East Lancashire Sinfonia and the choir’s Musical Director Nigel Wilkinson.

It is indeed a rare opportunity for audiences to hear this magnificent work performed. Established in 1920, the choir has been bringing live music to the people of Burnley for over a century. Known as a four-part choir, this is an ensemble with singers grouped into four vocal sections: soprano (highest female voice), alto (lower female voice), tenor (higher male voice), and bass (lowest male voice). This structure is common in mixed choirs and allows for a rich, harmonized sound.

Burnley Municipal Choir practice at Burnley College. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Anyone who wishes to join is invited to attend a few ‘no obligation’ rehearsals, which take place at Burnley College, every Wednesday evening, to see if it’s the choir for you. There are no auditions needed and the choir is proud of its friendly, welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. The choir is particularly keen to attract some younger members to join the fold.

The choir’s first performance was held on December 26th, 1920, at the Palace Theatre in Burnley with 101 singers taking to the stage.

Four years later the choir was invited to join another 10,000 voices performing at the new Wembley Stadium to sing with the Imperial Choir. This consisted of choristers from across Great Britain and also the colonies.

More information about the choir and how to get tickets for Sunday’s performance can be found by going to the choir’s website https://www.burnleychoir.co.uk/