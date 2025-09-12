Suffering from a stroke was life changing for Burnley grandmother Sue McKay.

It made her more determined to make the very most of life and also find a way to thank the people who took care of her while on the road to recovery.

Next Sunday (September 21st) a special one off show at Burnley’s Mechanics Theatre will see a cast of amateur singers from Burnley and the surrounding area come together to present Curtain Up For a Cause. The talented line up will perform a host of songs from musical theatre in what promises to be an uplifting and emotional show. And all the proceeds will be donated to The Stroke Association.

Burnley grandmother Sue McKay, pictured with her uncle Harry Hodgson. Harry died four weeks after Sue suffered a stroke in 2024. A show is being staged at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Sunday, September 21st, in aid of the Stroke Association as Sue's way of thanking the charity for its help and support

Among the cast are Sue’s daughter, Leanne Wharf, a well known local singer and actress and her little girl, Autumn, (seven) is also singing.

Sue said: “The show is going to be absolutely fantastic, what a treat we have for everyone and this is my way of giving back to a charity that has been of great support to me and my family.”

Sue suffered an ischaemic stroke in June last year. This type of stroke happens when a blockage cuts off the blood supply to part of the brain, killing brain cells. It affected her short term memory and she described it as like being in a ‘fog’ and like she was sat next to herself. When family members noticed changes in her behaviour that was when the stroke was diagnosed by medics.

Sue (63) said: “I had an MRI scan and when the doctors told me I’d had a stroke I didn’t believe it as the signs were so subtle.

Sue with her husband Alec, her daughter Leanne, son in law Greg and grandchildren Cobi and Autumn, on a recent holiday to Disneyland.

“But when I was at work, sat at my laptop and hadn’t a clue what to do and didn’t even recognise a colleague I had worked with for 20 years I knew something was very wrong.”

Recovering with the help of the community stroke nurses and her family, including her husband Alec, Sue wants to raise awareness of the disease that can affect anyone. She lost her own mum, Joan Hodgson, to a stroke in 1989, when she was only 61. And poignantly Sue’s uncle Harry, who she was very close to, died four weeks after Sue had her stroke. Brother to Sue’s dad Jack, Harry emigrated to Australia six decades ago but kept closely in touch with his British family and always flew home for special family occasions.

Sue said: “Both my mum and uncle Harry feature in the programme for Curtain Up and it feels really special to be able to honour them both.”

Tickets for Curtain Up For A Cause, which starts at 2pm, are £16 and available through the Mechanics box office on 01282 664400.