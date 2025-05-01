Burnley Live set to draw thousands to town centre this Bank Holiday weekend
Burnley Live, which launches this Friday (May 2nd) to Monday, (May 5th) promises a feast of entertainment and live music featuring a host of different bands on the main stage in Ormerod Street. Along with the music, St James Street will come alive with the artisan market on the Saturday, serving everything from popular street food to local produce and arts and crafts.
The festival was originally launched in 2019 by Madge Nawaz, who owns Remedy nightspot, and Burnley Express editor John Deehan. After lockdown, Madge joined forces with Adam and Brooklyn Wolski-Brown, who run Bar Mojito’s, to fund the festival.
Madge said: “The weather is looking good, so please come and support everyone that’s involved as there is so much going on apart from the main stage. The event, which is free, has cost us over £10,000 to put on. As most people know, a lot of small businesses are struggling and it's not easy organising events like Burnley Live without any funding or sponsorship.”
2025 Burnley Live will be the ‘biggest yet’ and set the benchmark for years to come, said Adam, adding: “Please come out in your droves to support your beautiful Burnley community." In response to festival goers from last year, Burnley’s own Haffner’s Pies will be selling their produce alongside the main stage.
Adam said: “When we asked the crowds last year what we could do to improve, it was pointed out that a quick bite wouldn't go amiss. With that we jumped straight on the phone to Neil from Haffners who was delighted to be involved.” Haffners will be trading off the terrace at Bar Mojito’s next to the main stage in Ormerod Street.
Other venues signed up to take part this year include, The Big Window, The Royal Dyche, The Palazzo, The Inn on the Wharf, The Swan, Penny Black, Hatters Craft Bar, The Loom and Hidden. Promoted by Burnley BID, Project Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “Burnley Live has quickly established itself as a key annual event in the town which brings people together for a long weekend of fantastic music and community spirit.”
Describing Burnley Live as ‘exactly the kind of event this town needs,’ John said: “It’s good for local businesses, great for the acts, and it gives people a reason to spend the day – and night – right here in Burnley. The groundwork has been laid now. With the right support, there’s no reason it can’t grow into something even bigger, year after year.”
Here is the full line up and running order for Burnley Live 2025:
FRIDAY
The Big Window
Karaoke with Kori, 6pm.
Burnley Mechanics Fleetwood Bac, 7-30pm. Tickets £22.
The Inn On The Wharf Piano Man, 9pm.
The Loom
Band of Gypsies, 9-30pm.
Real Food Hall
Fox & Hound UK Duo, 8pm.
Remedy Defunked, 10pm.
The Royal Dyche Karaoke, 7pm
Smackwater Jacks DJ Shortie and DJ Kurtis Lee. The Turf Karaoke DJ, 7pm
SATURDAY
The Big Window
Danny Kay, 4pm.
DJ Nathan Kennerley, 6pm.
Burnley Artisan Market
Come and see the creations of local independent businesses while enjoying some live music from singer-songwriter Tommy O’Neill. 10am – 4pm.
Burnley Market
Live family wrestling, noon – 2pm.
Charter Walk Shoping Centre
Northern Dholis, 11am and Noon.
Local Vocals, 1pm and 2pm.
The Coal Yard
Bon Jovi tribute, 3pm.
Kylie tribute, 5-30pm.
Karaoke, 7-30pm.
Ellis’s
Burnley Live bottomless brunch (from 10am) and Isabella Withnell, 1pm.
Hatters Craft Bar
Leeann Innes, 5pm
Hidden
What Would Dolly Do? (Country club night), 7pm – Midnight.
The Inn on the Wharf
9pm, Millhouse.
The Little White Horse
Birdhouse
The Loom
Owter Zeds, 9-30pm.
ORMEROD STREET MAIN STAGE (brought to you by Mojitos and Remedy)
Old Habits, 1pm – 2-45pm.
Rude Boyz, 3-05pm – 4-50pm.
Supernova, 5-10pm – 6-55pm.
Marching Bones, 7-15pm – 9pm.
Palazzo
Jon Penn, 8pm.
Real Food Hall
Sarah Cross, 2pm.
Olivia Smith, 4pm.
Jessica Mary Music, 5-30pm.
Remedy
DJ Carl Andrew, 9pm.
The Royal Dyche
DJs Keefy vs Sempie
Smackwater Jacks
DJ Shortie and DJ Kurtis Lee.
The Swan
Room:IV (5pm), followed by DJ Chris Byrne.
The Turf
Karaoke DJ, 2pm – 11pm.
SUNDAY
The Big Window
Ian Frankel, noon.
Jean Pasquill, 3pm.
Karaoke with Kori, 5pm.
Burnley Mechanics
From No Parlez To The Secret Of Association – An Intimate Evening with Paul Young.
The Coal Yard
Robbie Williams tribute, 1pm
Meat Loaf tribute, 3-30pm.
ABBA tribute, 6pm.
Karaoke, 8pm.
The Corkhouse
Xanthe Kay, 3-30pm.
Ellis’s
In Bloom, 6pm.
Mr Greens
URBAN MONSTAH x Nocturnal Notion, 3pm – late.
Hatters Craft Bar
Georgina Moat, 5pm.
The Inn on the Wharf
Shyster, 5pm.
Little White Horse
DJ Paul Barrett
The Loom
Cosmic Rituals (DJs from 3pm – late)
Palazzo
Hannah and Vance, 6pm.
Penny Black
The Biscuit Bros, 9pm.
ORMEROD STREET MAIN STAGE (brought to you by Mojitos and Remedy)
Soul Gravy, 1pm – 2-45pm.
The Vibe, 3-05pm – 4-50pm.
Skafull, 5-10pm – 6-55pm.
Roadkill Revival, 7-15pm – 9pm.
Real Food Hall
Marc Winstanley Music, 2pm.
Nick Wood, 4pm.
Ally and Joe, 6pm.
In The Rough, 8pm.
Remedy
DJ Gaz Ali
The Royal Dyche
Girls2Loud, 3pm – 11-30pm.
Smackwater Jacks
DJ Shortie and DJ Kurtis Lee.
The Swan
Hunkerdown (4-30pm), followed by DJ Chris Byrne.
The Turf
The White Hairs, 3pm – 5pm.
SONUS, 6pm – 8pm.
The Blipz, 9pm – 11pm.
MONDAY
The Big Window
Karaoke with Kori, 4pm.
