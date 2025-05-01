Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the main events in Burnley’s calendar is set to draw thousands of people into the town centre this Bank Holiday weekend.

Burnley Live, which launches this Friday (May 2nd) to Monday, (May 5th) promises a feast of entertainment and live music featuring a host of different bands on the main stage in Ormerod Street. Along with the music, St James Street will come alive with the artisan market on the Saturday, serving everything from popular street food to local produce and arts and crafts.

The festival was originally launched in 2019 by Madge Nawaz, who owns Remedy nightspot, and Burnley Express editor John Deehan. After lockdown, Madge joined forces with Adam and Brooklyn Wolski-Brown, who run Bar Mojito’s, to fund the festival.

Madge said: “The weather is looking good, so please come and support everyone that’s involved as there is so much going on apart from the main stage. The event, which is free, has cost us over £10,000 to put on. As most people know, a lot of small businesses are struggling and it's not easy organising events like Burnley Live without any funding or sponsorship.”

2025 Burnley Live will be the ‘biggest yet’ and set the benchmark for years to come, said Adam, adding: “Please come out in your droves to support your beautiful Burnley community." In response to festival goers from last year, Burnley’s own Haffner’s Pies will be selling their produce alongside the main stage.

Adam said: “When we asked the crowds last year what we could do to improve, it was pointed out that a quick bite wouldn't go amiss. With that we jumped straight on the phone to Neil from Haffners who was delighted to be involved.” Haffners will be trading off the terrace at Bar Mojito’s next to the main stage in Ormerod Street.

Other venues signed up to take part this year include, The Big Window, The Royal Dyche, The Palazzo, The Inn on the Wharf, The Swan, Penny Black, Hatters Craft Bar, The Loom and Hidden. Promoted by Burnley BID, Project Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “Burnley Live has quickly established itself as a key annual event in the town which brings people together for a long weekend of fantastic music and community spirit.”

Describing Burnley Live as ‘exactly the kind of event this town needs,’ John said: “It’s good for local businesses, great for the acts, and it gives people a reason to spend the day – and night – right here in Burnley. The groundwork has been laid now. With the right support, there’s no reason it can’t grow into something even bigger, year after year.”

Here is the full line up and running order for Burnley Live 2025:

FRIDAY

The Big Window

Karaoke with Kori, 6pm.

Burnley Mechanics Fleetwood Bac, 7-30pm. Tickets £22.

The Inn On The Wharf Piano Man, 9pm.

The Loom

Band of Gypsies, 9-30pm.

Real Food Hall

Fox & Hound UK Duo, 8pm.

Remedy Defunked, 10pm.

The Royal Dyche Karaoke, 7pm

Smackwater Jacks DJ Shortie and DJ Kurtis Lee. The Turf Karaoke DJ, 7pm

SATURDAY

The Big Window

Danny Kay, 4pm.

DJ Nathan Kennerley, 6pm.

Burnley Artisan Market

Come and see the creations of local independent businesses while enjoying some live music from singer-songwriter Tommy O’Neill. 10am – 4pm.

Burnley Market

Live family wrestling, noon – 2pm.

Charter Walk Shoping Centre

Northern Dholis, 11am and Noon.

Local Vocals, 1pm and 2pm.

The Coal Yard

Bon Jovi tribute, 3pm.

Kylie tribute, 5-30pm.

Karaoke, 7-30pm.

Ellis’s

Burnley Live bottomless brunch (from 10am) and Isabella Withnell, 1pm.

Hatters Craft Bar

Leeann Innes, 5pm

Hidden

What Would Dolly Do? (Country club night), 7pm – Midnight.

The Inn on the Wharf

9pm, Millhouse.

The Little White Horse

Birdhouse

The Loom

Owter Zeds, 9-30pm.

ORMEROD STREET MAIN STAGE (brought to you by Mojitos and Remedy)

Old Habits, 1pm – 2-45pm.

Rude Boyz, 3-05pm – 4-50pm.

Supernova, 5-10pm – 6-55pm.

Marching Bones, 7-15pm – 9pm.

Palazzo

Jon Penn, 8pm.

Real Food Hall

Sarah Cross, 2pm.

Olivia Smith, 4pm.

Jessica Mary Music, 5-30pm.

Remedy

DJ Carl Andrew, 9pm.

The Royal Dyche

DJs Keefy vs Sempie

Smackwater Jacks

DJ Shortie and DJ Kurtis Lee.

The Swan

Room:IV (5pm), followed by DJ Chris Byrne.

The Turf

Karaoke DJ, 2pm – 11pm.

SUNDAY

The Big Window

Ian Frankel, noon.

Jean Pasquill, 3pm.

Karaoke with Kori, 5pm.

Burnley Mechanics

From No Parlez To The Secret Of Association – An Intimate Evening with Paul Young.

The Coal Yard

Robbie Williams tribute, 1pm

Meat Loaf tribute, 3-30pm.

ABBA tribute, 6pm.

Karaoke, 8pm.

The Corkhouse

Xanthe Kay, 3-30pm.

Ellis’s

In Bloom, 6pm.

Mr Greens

URBAN MONSTAH x Nocturnal Notion, 3pm – late.

Hatters Craft Bar

Georgina Moat, 5pm.

The Inn on the Wharf

Shyster, 5pm.

Little White Horse

DJ Paul Barrett

The Loom

Cosmic Rituals (DJs from 3pm – late)

Palazzo

Hannah and Vance, 6pm.

Penny Black

The Biscuit Bros, 9pm.

ORMEROD STREET MAIN STAGE (brought to you by Mojitos and Remedy)

Soul Gravy, 1pm – 2-45pm.

The Vibe, 3-05pm – 4-50pm.

Skafull, 5-10pm – 6-55pm.

Roadkill Revival, 7-15pm – 9pm.

Real Food Hall

Marc Winstanley Music, 2pm.

Nick Wood, 4pm.

Ally and Joe, 6pm.

In The Rough, 8pm.

Remedy

DJ Gaz Ali

The Royal Dyche

Girls2Loud, 3pm – 11-30pm.

Smackwater Jacks

DJ Shortie and DJ Kurtis Lee.

The Swan

Hunkerdown (4-30pm), followed by DJ Chris Byrne.

The Turf

The White Hairs, 3pm – 5pm.

SONUS, 6pm – 8pm.

The Blipz, 9pm – 11pm.

MONDAY

The Big Window

Karaoke with Kori, 4pm.